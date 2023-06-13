Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. Th actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to look absolutely ravishing in power pantsuits to her saree diaries, Malaika can do it all. Malaika is regularly spotted in front of her yoga studio in Mumbai. The actor believes in the power of yoga in healing the body and the mind. On multiple occasions, the actor has been seen speaking of how she turned to yoga during a rough patch in her life and there has been no turning back since then.

Malaika Arora, in top and shorts, keeps it simple for yoga(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

On Tuesday, Malaika was photographed in front of Diva Yoga – the yoga studio that Malaika frequents for her yoga workout sessions. The actor, for the weekday workout routine, kept it simple and comfortable in a top and a pair of shirts. The actor posed and waved for the cameras stationed outside the yoga studio as she walked out of her car. Malaika looked stunning as usual as she smiled with all her heart in a black sleeveless top with words printed on it in shades of grey. The top came with a closed neckline, and Malaika further teamed it with a pair of monochrome shorts. The white yoga shorts featured intricate patterns in shades of black. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Malaika smiled for the pictures. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in a black cap and comfy white flip flops. Holding her phone and her water bottle, Malaika walked as she passed the cameras and smiled at the paparazzi. Malaika wore her tresses into a messy braid and decked up in minimal makeup for her morning yoga session. In mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Malaika aced the look to perfection.

