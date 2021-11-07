Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Malaika Arora is a literal firework in Manish Malhotra saree and backless blouse
fashion

Malaika Arora is a literal firework in Manish Malhotra saree and backless blouse

Malaika Arora is a literal firework in a beauteous lemon green Manish Malhotra saree and a backless embroidered blouse for a photoshoot. She styled it with emerald jewels.
Malaika Arora is a literal firework in Manish Malhotra saree and backless blouse
Published on Nov 07, 2021 11:36 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

There is no Bollywood diva out there who hasn't been enamoured by the beauty and elegance of Manish Malhotra sarees. The designer's pieces are a favourite among the top fashionistas in the film industry, including Malaika Arora. Her latest photoshoot in a lemon green saree and multi-coloured sleeveless blouse is proof of the same.

Malaika took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself wearing a semi-sheer chiffon saree in a bright green shade. She teamed the six yards with a heavily embroidered backless blouse. The video features several photos from Malaika's shoot. To say that she looks like a literal firework will be an understatement.

Stylist Chandni Prakash conceptualised Malaika's Manish Malhotra saree look, and Meghna Butani did her hair and make-up. The saree is from Manish Malhotra's latest ethnic wear collection. Read on to know how Malaika styled it and see her photos.

Malaika Arora in a Manish Malhotra saree. 
RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora in silk saree and bralette turns ethnic queen with Arjun Kapoor

The lemon green saree comes in chiffon fabric, replete with gold and blue sequin borders and beaded tassels. The bright green shade of the six yards makes it a perfect look for attending your best friend's cocktail party or a bachelorette. However, the highlight of Malaika's saree was the multi-coloured feather embellishments on the pallu, making a true-blue party look.

The 46-year-old star paired the chiffon number with chevron and diamond printed backless blouse adorned with sequins, plunging neckline, gold hoop straps, and a multi-coloured back-tie to bring it all together.

Malaika accessorised her saree look with emerald and diamond-adorned jewels. She wore a chunky bracelet, statement ring, and chandelier drop earrings. Centre-parted wavy tresses, dainty bindi, smoky eyes, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, eyeliner, and mascara on the lashes completed the 46-year-old star's beauty picks.

Earlier, Malaika wore another Manish Malhotra creation for attending Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash. She wore a bright pink silk saree with a champagne green bralette and gajra-adorned bun. She arrived at the party with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a few years now. They made their relationship Instagram-official on his birthday in 2019.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sara Ali Khan is a royal princess in hand-painted raw silk lehenga, see pics

5

Diwali cracker pollution: Tips to detox your body

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's brocade suit set for festive season costs 1 lakh

Priyanka Chopra's retro queen look in Sabyasachi suit stuns Nick Jonas
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP