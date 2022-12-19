Malaika Arora is a total bombshell in green dramatic sleeves dress. Pics inside

Malaika Arora never misses a chance to show that she is the ultimate fashion queen. The "chaiya chaiya" girl has achieved unprecedented heights thanks to her unwavering dedication to her objectives. Malaika is also a big-time fashionista who brings the hottest styles to the forefront. She is fearless and bold and so is her style. Malaika always looks stunning whether she's attending an awards ceremony or a glamorous party in Mumbai. For her latest photoshoot, she adorned a green dress featuring dramatic sleeves. Keep scrolling to find the details of Malaika's look. (Also read: Malaika Arora is a goddess in white bridal gown and red lips for new pics, the dress is worth a whopping ₹3 lakh )

Malaika Arora shimmers in a glamorous outfit

The actress recently made her OTT debut with the series "Moving In With Malaika". Her stylist dropped stunning pictures of Malaika on her Instagram from a shoot for the star's show. In the post, Malaika can be seen serving sultry poses in a dramatic eye-grabbing look which features her in a lime green gown. Her stunning silk lime green dress is from the shelves of Bibhu Mohapatra. Her mini dress features a modern silk silhouette mimicking a wrapped fabric hugging her enviable frame. It comes with an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, a dropped sleeve layered with wide straps and an exaggerated bow, and a cinched waist. She paired her outfit with black stockings that added the oomph factor to her look.

Assisted by fashion stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika opted for elegant accessories, including a layered copper bracelet, matching coloured choker necklace and peep-toed Christian Louboutin's strappy black heels. At the last, assisted by make-up artist Meghna Butani, Malika decked up in winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, nude eyeshadow, pink nude lip shade, glowing skin, rouged cheeks, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

She kept her blow-dried caramel-brown highlighted hair open. Her outfit is the ultimate party look if you want to ditch your basic dresses and are in the mood for experimentation. You can consider the look for your Christmas or New Year's eve parties with friends and family. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is currently seen on the web show Moving In With Malaika streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

