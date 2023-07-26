Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and others: Who wore what to Manish Malhotra's bash

Celebrities attended an intimate celebration at Manish Malhotra's house after watching the grand premiere of Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Bollywood's favourite designer hosted a bash at his Mumbai residence that saw stars like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora with her son Arhaan Khan, Gauri Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi in attendance. All the celebs wore stylish ensembles for the occasion. Scroll through to see what the best-dressed stars wore.

Who wore what to Manish Malhotra's bash

Manish Malhotra

Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh at Manish Malhotra's bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The host of the intimate bash, Manish Malhotra, greeted the media in monochrome attire outside his residence. He wore a black-and-white printed oversized jacket featuring a front zip closure, pulled-back full-length sleeves, and wide collars. He complemented it with a crew neck T-shirt, black satin pants, sneakers, and a back-swept hairdo.

Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora arrived at the bash with her son, Arhaan Khan. While Arhaan complemented his mother in a snug-fitted white shirt and cargo pants, Malaika stole the show with her elegant boss-babe all-black look. She slipped into a notch lapel blazer featuring full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, an open front, and patch pockets. A plunge-neck bralette, high-waisted flared pants, a statement top handle bag, large gold hoop earrings, chunky black high heels, a centre-parted messy bun, bold ruby red lips, smoky eyes, rouged cheeks, and dewy skin gave the finishing touch.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar arrived at Manish Malhotra's residence for the bash in a black crew-neck sweatshirt featuring full-length sleeves, bright pink patchwork featuring a 'What Jhumka???' print, and an oversized fitting. He wore it with black jogger pants, sneakers, and nerdy glasses.

Gauri Khan with Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh

Gauri Khan attended Manish Malhotra's party with Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor. Gauri chose an all-black attire for the occasion - featuring a plunge neck blouse with see-through eyelets, an open Mandarin collar, billowy sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. She wore it with flared pants, block heels, a top handle bag, open tresses, minimal glam, and a statement necklace.

Meanwhile, Seema wore a cropped white crew-neck T-shirt with flared pants, high heels, statement earrings, and an animal-printed tote bag. Lastly, Maheep Kapoor stunned at the bash in an olive green jumpsuit featuring front button closures and styled with black high heels, hoop earrings, a tote bag, and striking glam picks.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh wore the same outfit from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere to Manish Malhotra's party. He chose a white round-neck sweatshirt with the 'Team Rocky Aur Rani' printed patchwork and styled it with colourful distressed denim jeans. Sunglasses, diamond ear studs, sneakers, bracelets, and a sleek chain rounded it off.

Akansha Ranjan

Akansha Ranjan attends Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt's best friend, Akansha Ranjan, posed for the media outside Manish Malhotra's residence in a black bodycon gown featuring a wide plunge neckline, full-length sleeves, a form-fitted silhouette, and ankle-length hem. She styled the outfit with a mini bag, heeled boots, and open locks.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at Manish Malhotra's bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi brought fashion-savvy couple energy to the bash. While Neha stunned in an oversized co-ord denim shirt and flared pants set featuring contrast lining patterns, Angad wore a printed shirt and high-waisted white cargo pants with chunky sneakers. Lastly, Neha styled her outfit with a top handle bag, heeled boots, open locks, and minimal makeup.