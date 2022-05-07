Malaika Arora lays sultry summer fashion goals in printed strappy maxi dress for outing in Mumbai: Check out pics

Actor Malaika Arora surely knows how to step up her style game with the change in seasons. Since it is summer, the star has brought out all her favourite printed dresses, and they deserve all the attention for their breezy and stunning aesthetic. From floral mini dresses to maxi dresses fit for lounging at home in style, Malaika wore it all during the past few weeks. Her latest outing in the bay shows the star in a slip dress serving sultry summer fashion goals. If you are looking for tips to upgrade your wardrobe, Malaika's look should be in your bookmarks.

On Friday, paparazzi clicked Malaika, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, leaving her home for an outing in Mumbai. The star posed for the cameras dressed in a stunning multi-coloured printed maxi dress, fit for a beach outing or enjoying a late brunch with friends to beat the heat in style. She teamed the ensemble with minimal styling elements. Scroll ahead to see Malaika's photos from the day out. (Also Read: Malaika Arora suggests yoga asanas that can help anyone reduce belly fat: Watch new workout video)

Malaika Arora snapped by the paparazzi outside her house. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to the maxi ensemble, Malaika chose a multi-coloured silk and satin slip dress for the occasion. It comes adorned with orange, blue and grey patterns done on a pearly-white backdrop. Additionally, the outfit features thin straps, a plunging cowl neckline, a knee-high slit on the side, a figure-hugging silhouette up to the torso and a billowy skirt, and a floor-grazing hem.

Malaika Arora keeps things sultry in a printed maxi dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika teamed the maxi dress with white chunky lace-up sneakers, a sleek gold bracelet and a printed denim blue baseball cap to round it all off. In the end, Malaika chose open tresses, glowing skin, nude lip shade, white acrylic nails and a hint of mascara on the lashes to complete the glam picks.

Malaika Arora styled her ensemble with minimal accessories. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Malaika got into a car accident last month while on her from Pune to Mumbai. She immediately got admitted to the Apollo hospital for treatment following the mishap. The next day, Malaika got discharged from the hospital and brought home by her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. She recently opened up about how the accident affected her.

