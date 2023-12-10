Malaika Arora mixes business with pleasure in a pantsuit and chainmail top for new photoshoot. Check it out

Malaika Arora is ever the fashionista, whether walking the runway, making heads turn on the red carpet, or just enjoying a casual outing with her girlfriends. The star's wardrobe is full of steal-worthy pieces, and she often drops images on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse of the best picks from her wardrobe. Malaika's most recent photoshoot backs our claim. It shows her dressed in a pantsuit and a chainmail gold top. Scroll through to read our download on it.

Malaika Arora mixes business with pleasure in a stylish look

Malaika Arora mixes business with pleasure in a pantsuit and chainmail top. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared pictures from Malaika Arora's photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "@malaikaaroraofficial dressed in @rohitgandhirahulkhanna." The Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna outfit she wore comes in a pristine white shade and features a blazer and pants set. Mixing business with pleasure, she layered the boss babe ensemble with a gold top, making a case for the chainmail trend. Malaika chose striking jewellery and glam picks to amp up the look. Check out the pictures inside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Coming to the details of Malaika's outfit, the blazer features a notch lapel collar, front button closure, full-length sleeves, an oversized silhouette, padded shoulders, front patch pockets, and beaded tassel embellishments on the torso and back. She teamed the coat with matching white-coloured pants featuring a high-rise waist and straight-leg fitting.

A gold chainmail top featuring a plunging cowl neckline and relaxed silhouette gave the ensemble a finishing touch. Malaika accessorised her outfit with statement-making additions, including chunky white sneakers, rings, and triple hoop earrings adorned with emerald and white Swarovski floral-cut gems.

Lastly, Malaika chose darkened on-fleek brows, shimmering brown eye shadow, matching matte lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, glowing base, beaming highlighter, and contoured face for the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo gave the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, fans loved Malaika's photoshoot and dropped comments under her post. Her sister, Amrita Arora, commented, "Absolutely stunning." A fan wrote, "Love those sneakers." Another commented, "Always on point. Always the best dressed." A user remarked, "Such a stunning look." What do you think?