Malaika Arora's plunge-neck black dress with minimal makeup and sneakers is the summer look you need in your wardrobe

Summers are here. Comfort is on all our minds, but that doesn't mean you should let go of your style. Bringing out those breezy midis, printed kaftans, printed mini dresses, cotton shirts and more should be on your mind. And in case you need some inspiration to get you started, Malaika Arora has some styling tips for you. The star recently stepped out in Mumbai, and her plunge-neck dress is the summer look you need to beat the heat in style.

Malaika Arora stuns in a stylish summer dress

Malaika Arora nails the perfect summer look in a plunge-neck black dress with minimal makeup and sneakers. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora outside her home in Mumbai. The snippets show Malaika stepping out of her car and greeting the photographers before heading inside her residence. The star wore a stunning black dress for the occasion and styled it with minimal accessories. The breezy yet sensational ensemble is a perfect summer look and should be a part of your wardrobe. You can wear it to run errands, chill on a Sunday afternoon with your girlfriends, or on a dinner date with your partner. Watch the pictures and video below.

Malaika Arora stuns in a black midi dress for an outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika's midi dress features a plunging neckline accentuating her decolletage, spaghetti straps, gathered design on the bust, ribbon tie closures on the back, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a thigh-high slit on the front.

Malaika wore the ensemble with white-coloured lace-up sneakers, a Christian Dior mini tote bag, black-tinted sunnies, and a gold bracelet watch. In the end, Malaika chose darkened brows, a nude lip gloss, and blushed dewy skin for the glam picks with the summer-ready ensemble.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. They parted ways in 2017 and are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan.