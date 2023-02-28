Malaika Arora serves the hottest ethnic look in statement saree featuring feather-adorned pallu, we love it. See pics

Sarees are a staple in every Indian woman's wardrobe. It has long been the IT look with a scope of experimenting freely. From sequinned sarees to the elegant Kanjeevarams to statement looks and heavily-embroidered numbers, there are so many silhouettes to explore when it comes to the six yards. And some of your favourite Bollywood stars understand this well. For instance, Malaika Arora. The diva is known for her impeccable style choices and often delights fans with stellar fashion moments on the red carpet and at other social events. Her stylish appearances in sarees have also left many swooning, and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Malaika Arora serves the hottest saree moment

On Tuesday, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a statement monochrome saree. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika's saree is from the shelves of designer Rimzim Dadu's eponymous label. The statement six yards comes in a black and white shade with stylish elements, making it a fit addition to a modern woman's closet. You can wear it to a wedding Sangeet or reception ceremony or style it for a glamorous night out with your gang. Check out how Malaika styled the ensemble to steal tips from her book.

Malaika's statement saree features a black and white-coloured pallu adorned in feathers, draped elegantly over her shoulder. It also comes with a pre-draped silhouette decorated in waterfall pleats, a thigh-high slit on the front, and an asymmetric hem. Malaika teamed the six yards with a strapless tube blouse featuring a plunging neckline, a fitted bust, and a backless detail.

Malauja accessorised the statement ensemble with a sleek silver bracelet, a statement diamond ring, and high heels. In the end, Malaika chose centre-parted wavy locks, fuchsia pink lips, on-fleek feathered brows, sleek eyeliner, pink eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Malaika's post garnered several likes and comments from her fans. One user commented, "Eternal beauty." Another wrote, "Burning! Uffff." A fan remarked, "Malla on fire." Lastly, another said, "Beauty in black." Many dropped fire and heart-eye emoticons to shower praises on the star.

What do you think of this stylish look?