Malaika Arora sets new athleisure goals in black top, neon green shorts

Malaika Arora’s fashion diaries are drool worthy. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her best-dressed diaries. Be it a casual ensemble, or stepping out in a stunning gown with minimal jewellery, or her athleisure diaries for her time in the gym, Malaika known how to keep it minimal, chic and stylish. The actor also is a fitness enthusiast. Hence, she is often spotted in front of her yoga studio in Mumbai. Malaika swears by yoga and believes in the power of it in healing the body and the mind. Malaika was quoted speaking in an interview about the way yoga has shaped her life – she was going through a rough patch in life when she turned to yoga, and since then, she believes in it.

Malaika, on Friday, started her morning on a fitness high. The actor was photographed in front of Diva Yoga in Bandra, as she stepped in for her intense yoga session. Malaika's athleisure for the Friday workout has our heart. For the end of the week, and for getting into the upcoming weekend mood, Malaika decked up in the combo of black and neon green. The actor wore a black top with closed neckline and quarter sleeves. She teamed it with a pair of neon green gym shorts. In a black cap with white details, Malaika perfectly aced the look. Check out her athleisure for Friday here:

Malaika smiled for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika carried her water bottle in one hand and her phone in another as she stepped out of her car and made her way into the yoga studio. In comfy pink flip flops, Malaika posed for the cameras and smiled with all her heart. The actor wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she walked to the yoga studio. In minimal makeup, Malaika aced the look to perfection. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick.

