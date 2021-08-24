Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Malaika Arora slips into sexy figure-hugging animal print dress for shoot, see her pics
fashion

Malaika Arora slips into sexy figure-hugging animal print dress for shoot, see her pics

Malaika Arora oozes elegance in a chic and sexy figure-hugging animal print dress for a photoshoot. The halter-neck ensemble is by designer Naeem Khan.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Malaika Arora slips into figure-hugging animal print dress for shoot, see her sexy pics(Instagram/@manekaharisinghani)

Animal prints are elegant and chic. This unique and stand-out print can elevate any ensemble instantly. Don't believe us? Well, you need to take a look at Malaika Arora's latest photoshoot. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, slipped into a sexy animal print dress for a shoot recently, and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Malaika's stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted pictures of the actor on her Instagram page. She donned an animal print dress by Indian-American fashion designer Naeem Khan's designer label.

The 47-year-old star's personal style includes experimental choices, and she is not one to resist eye-catching animal print looks. This dress for her photoshoot is proof of the same. Read on to know how Malaika styled this new look.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora steals spotlight in 4k slip dress for dinner date with Kareena

Malaika slipped into a floor-grazing animal printed dress for the glamorous shoot. The dress, adorned in sequinned patterns, featured a halter neckline and a figure-hugging fit that complemented the curvaceous diva's frame.

Malaika wore the dress with matching statement patterned earrings. The minimal jewels allowed the ensemble to be the highlight of her chic look. She left her locks open in a middle-parting, thus lending an elegant vibe to the outfit.

Exaggerated cat eye-makeup accentuated with shimmery eye shadow, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, nude brown lip shade, mascara-laden lashes and blushed cheeks completed the diva's glam.

Malaika Arora's bold picks have oscillated from tiger print statement dresses to fuss-free giraffe print slip gowns and even snake printed sports bras and leggings. However, this breathtaking look definitely tops the list.

Moreover, if you're looking to amp up your evening-wear collection, Malaika Arora's striking gown will serve as a stepping stone for you. Her animal print ensemble will instantly turn you into the star of the room and require minimal styling. Whether you choose to wear the outfit for a date night or a cocktail night during your best friend's wedding festivities, you'll never get bored of this outfit.

What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Pics: Shweta in silk crop top and asymmetric skirt casts spell in new shoot

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan in ivory brocade suit is queen of elegant sartorial choice

Pregnant Neha Dhupia twirls into our hearts in 30k Rajasthani print anarkali

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP