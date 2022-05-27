Malaika Arora stole the show at Karan Johar's birthday bash in neon get up, her full look costs a whopping 5 lakh

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on May 25 in the presence of his close friends and family. He also hosted a late-night star-studded bash in the bay attended by the who's who of the industry. Bollywood's OG glam diva Malaika Arora also arrived at the party with sister Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The star slipped into a head-to-toe neon get up and stole the show at the gathering with her jaw-dropping style. While Malaika's outfit is from the shelves of Alex Perry's website, her killer high heels are by Versace. Scroll ahead to know the cost of Malaika's full look and check out her photos.

On Wednesday, Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in the presence of friends and family. Paparazzi clicked all the stars outside the party venue, and soon the photos and videos started going viral on social media. Malaika arrived at the occasion dressed in a neon green blazer and shorts set teamed with neon pink platform pumps and a lavender bralette. (Also Read: Malaika Arora suggests yoga asanas that can help anyone reduce belly fat: Watch new workout video)

Malaika's duchess satin double-breasted blazer comes in an oversized silhouette, raised shoulders, full sleeves, notch lapel collars, patch pockets and an open front.

Malaika Arora attends party hosted by Karan Johar. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The star teamed it with a cup bralette in lavender shade featuring a plunging neckline and wrapped tie-up detail enhancing the star's midriff. In the end, Malaika completed the look with matching mini shorts featuring eyelets with a ribbon tie to cinch it in at the waist and asymmetric hemline.

Malaika Arora steal the show in neon green blazer and shorts set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The set is from the SS22 collection by Alex Perry and is available on the label's website. The shorts are called Beale and will cost you ₹93,112 (USD 1,200). The blazer, called Carlton, is priced at ₹2,48,376 (USD 3,200), and the bralette is worth ₹62,075 (USD 800).

The price of shorts worn by Malaika Arora. (alexperry.com)

The price of blazer and bralette worn by Malaika Arora. (alexperry.com)

In the end, Malaika chose bright fuchsia pink platforms heels to round off her ensemble. The satin pumps feature a high block heel and a double platform, and its ankle strap comes adorned with rhinestones and a signature Medusa charm. It is worth ₹1,65,400 and is called Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps.

The Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps. (versace.com)

Malaika's entire look comes at a whopping price of ₹5,68,963. Yes, you read that right.

What do you think of her look?

