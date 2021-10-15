Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Malaika Arora styles 20k bold front slit teal leather dress with bubble braid
fashion

Malaika Arora styles 20k bold front slit teal leather dress with bubble braid

Malaika Arora makes hearts skip a beat as she dolls up to shoot for an episode of Supermodel of the Year season 2 in a smoking hot teal leather dress worth ₹20k that came with a bold front slit and styles it with an incredible bubble braid
Malaika Arora styles 20k bold front slit teal leather dress with bubble braid(Instagram/manekaharisinghani)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 10:51 AM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Setting fire to our screens with her sizzling fashion style, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora left one and all smitten with her sultry look in a front slit teal leather dress. Making hearts skip a beat as she dolled up to shoot for an episode of Supermodel of the Year season 2, Malaika made and appearance in a smoking hot teal leather dress that came with a bold front slit and styled it with an incredible bubble braid as our jaws dropped in awe.

The pictures flooding the Internet from her latest photoshoot show the diva flaunting the steamy look, wearing the dress like a loaded gun and ready to kill. The pictures featured Malaika donning the amazing teal dress that was cut from lightweight vegan leather. Stylish and sustainable, the leather dress came with straps and a plunging neckline to ooze oomph.

Pulling back her sleek mid-parted tresses into an incredible bubble braid, Malaika accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece from So Fetch, a stack of rings from Ineze and Fasaana Jewels. Completing her attire with a pair of golden and silver heels, Malaika wore a dab of nude pink lipstick and amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, blue eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Malaika set the mercury soaring higher. Needless to say, the pictures and videos broke the Internet while the leather dress emerges as a fashion statement this fall.

The ensemble is credited to Lithuania based dress brand, Undress, that boasts of light, soft and elegant dresses with unique designs based on clear forms, monochromatic palette and idea of timeless simplicity. The teal blue dress originally costs €229 or 19,933 on the designer website.

 

Malaika Arora's teal blue dress from Undress (iwearundress.com)

 

Malaika Arora was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Maneka Harisinghani and Chintan Shah.

malaika arora style fashion trends leather supermodel of the year undress
