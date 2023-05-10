Malaika Arora's plunge-neck tank top and cargo pants for an outing is the amazing summer styling you need this season

Summers call for breezy silhouettes, colourful prints, pastel and neutral fits, and cotton ensembles to populate your wardrobe. The goal is to look stylish while being comfortable in your outfit. And in case you are looking for some styling tips, Malaika Arora's latest look for an outing in Mumbai should be on your mood board. Malaika slipped into a comfy and fashionable printed plunge-neck tank top and khaki green cargo pants. She styled the attire with minimal accessories and makeup. Keep scrolling to read our download on her amazing summer styling.

Malaika Arora's steal-worthy summer styling

Malaika Arora's amazing summer styling for an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

On Tuesday, the paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora during an off-duty outing in Mumbai. They shared pictures and videos of her stepping out of her car to smile and pose for the cameras before entering a building. Fans loved her summer-ready look and dropped comments under the paparazzi snippets. One wrote, "Looking gorgeous as always." Another commented, "She looks stunning." A few others dropped heart-eye emoticons to shower the star with love. Check out the photos and video below.

Malaika Arora in a tank top and cargo pants for an outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Malaika's outfit, she wore a white tank top features broad shoulder straps, rainbow-coloured vertical stripes on the front, a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, a deep back with criss-cross straps, and a fitted silhouette.

Malaika tucked the bodycon tank top inside the khaki green cargo pants to give a sleek vibe to her ensemble. The pants feature button closure on the front, pleats on the waist, side pockets, a straight-leg silhouette, and a comfy fitting.

Malaika styled the ensemble with a black textured shoulder bag, chunky white sneakers, and tinted sunglasses. In the end, Malaika chose centre-parted open wavy locks, darkened brows, glossy nude lips, rouged cheekbones, and dewy skin for the glam picks.