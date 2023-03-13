Malala Yousafzai debuts at the Oscars in silver sequin hooded gown and bold red lip with husband Asser Malik. See pics

Pakistani female education activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai made her debut at the Oscars today. Malala attended the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with her husband, Asser Malik. The women's education activist is an executive producer on the short film Stranger At The Gate nominated for the best documentary short film category at the Oscars. Check out the ensemble Malala chose for her debut on the champagne-coloured red carpet inside.

Malala Yousafzai makes her debut at the Oscars

On Monday (IST), Malala Yousafzai and her husband, Asser Malik, attended the Oscars 2023 ceremony. They came to support the Best Documentary Short Film category nominee Stranger At The Gate. The paparazzi clicked Malala and her husband on the red carpet. While Malala chose a hooded heavily-embellished gown for her debut, her husband chose a tailored black tuxedo. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate's ensemble is from the luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren. Keep scrolling to read our download on her Oscars look.

Malala Yousafzai and her husband, Asser Malik, at Oscars. (AP)

Malala's ensemble for the night was as dazzling as the champagne-gold carpet at the Dolby Theatre. She wore a silver sequined gown by Ralph Lauren featuring a hood that covered her head, full-length sleeves embellished with shimmering beads, sequin diamantes, a cinched detail on one side of the waist, structured shoulders, cowl neckline, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Malaika accessorised the silver gown with a large silver diamond ring, a gold ring with a large emerald, and another silver ring from Santi Jewels. She also wore dangling earrings and high heels to style the look.

Malala Yousafzai attends the Academy Awards. (AP)

In the end, Malala chose kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Lastly, a bright red lip shade and side-parted open tresses gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Malala's husband complemented her in a classic black shawl lapel jacket, white shirt, and matching black pants. He completed the Oscars look with black loafers, a white pocket square, a black bow tie, a trimmed beard, black loafers, and a sleek hairdo.