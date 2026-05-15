Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan makes Cannes red carpet debut in head-to-toe Indian look with strapless purple gown

The 79th Cannes Film Festival continues to be a platform for global cinematic talent and high-fashion excellence. On day 3, Malayalam cinema's Kalyani Priyadarshan made a stunning entrance, marking her first-ever appearance on the world’s most prestigious red carpet. Also read | Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan ditches dramatic gowns for chic white look for first appearance at Cannes 2026

Kalyani Priyadarshan made her Cannes debut in a bespoke Indian gown. (Instagram/ bollyandcomagazine)

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The actor, known for her captivating screen presence and effortless style, chose a look that was as meaningful as it was glamorous, proudly showcasing Indian craftsmanship on the international stage.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Cannes look

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s red carpet debut ensemble was a masterful blend of contemporary silhouette and intricate traditional detailing. She wore a bespoke strapless gown by the Indian label Itrh.

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{{^usCountry}} The dress featured a striking deep purple bodice, framed by a shimmering black border that tapered to accentuate her silhouette. Hand-embellished with thousands of fine beads, the gown caught the Mediterranean sun, creating a subtle yet sophisticated sparkle. A clean, strapless neckline provided a modern touch, while the form-fitting design transitioned into a graceful floor-length finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dress featured a striking deep purple bodice, framed by a shimmering black border that tapered to accentuate her silhouette. Hand-embellished with thousands of fine beads, the gown caught the Mediterranean sun, creating a subtle yet sophisticated sparkle. A clean, strapless neckline provided a modern touch, while the form-fitting design transitioned into a graceful floor-length finish. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Staying true to her roots, Kalyani adorned herself with exquisite pieces from Kalyan Jewellers. She wore a delicate diamond choker and matching drop earrings, adding a touch of timeless elegance. Her makeup remained fresh and radiant, with a soft pink lip, and her hair styled in classic, voluminous waves. 'Head-to-toe Indian' look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Staying true to her roots, Kalyani adorned herself with exquisite pieces from Kalyan Jewellers. She wore a delicate diamond choker and matching drop earrings, adding a touch of timeless elegance. Her makeup remained fresh and radiant, with a soft pink lip, and her hair styled in classic, voluminous waves. 'Head-to-toe Indian' look {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a May 14 interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Kalyani highlighted the importance of her fashion choices. "The first word would be 'Indian'," she said, adding, "Head-to-toe is our Indian design arts. My jewellery is from Kalyan Jewellers, and my outfit is Itrh by Mohit." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a May 14 interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Kalyani highlighted the importance of her fashion choices. "The first word would be 'Indian'," she said, adding, "Head-to-toe is our Indian design arts. My jewellery is from Kalyan Jewellers, and my outfit is Itrh by Mohit." {{/usCountry}}

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This commitment to wearing Indian designers at Cannes (We are looking at you, Alia Bhatt) is part of a growing trend among Indian actors to use the festival to promote the country’s rich textile and design heritage. By choosing a completely Indian-made look for such a high-profile debut, Kalyani joins a select group of south Asian stars who are redefining global luxury.

Who is Kalyani Priyadarshan?

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For those unfamiliar with her work beyond the red carpet, Kalyani is a powerhouse in the South Indian film industry, primarily working in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. The daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Lissy, she has carved her own path with performances in films like Varane Avashyamund, Hridayam, and Thallumaala. Her presence at Cannes signifies the increasing global recognition of regional Indian cinema and its stars.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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