'Mama's back': Sonam Kapoor serves 'Goddess' vibes in off-shoulder gown for a night out in London

Actor Sonam Kapoor stepped out in London last night to launch author Amish Tripathi's latest release, War Of Lanka, in the UK. Sonam chose a glamorous look for the occasion. The actor donned an off-the-shoulder silver embellished gown and posted pictures on her Instagram page with the caption, "Ready for a night out to launch @authoramish latest #nightsalwaysyoung #mamasnightout #datenight." Fans loved Sonam's elegant and chic look for the occasion and showered her with compliments. Keep scrolling to check out what she wore.

Sonam Kapoor serves 'Goddess' vibes in off-shoulder gown for a night out. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor serves Goddess vibes for a night out in London

Sonam Kapoor shared pictures on Instagram from her night out on Friday evening in London. The actor attended a book launch event of author Amish Tripathi. She chose an off-the-shoulder gown from the shelves of Emilia Wickstead, styled by Nikhil Mansata, for the occasion. Fans loved Sonam's glamorous avatar for the book launch and dropped compliments in the comments section. One user wrote, " Mama's back." Another commented, "Woah. Slaying mama [fire emojis]." A fan called her 'Goddess', and another said, "She is back to being fabulous." See the pictures below.

Sonam's Emilia Wickstead column dress comes in a silver hue and has an off-the-shoulder neckline. Crafted from a weighted tweed with metallic thread woven throughout, the dress cuts an elegant silhouette and hugs Sonam's frame perfectly. It features a sweeping folded detail across the bust to frame the decollete and a back slit.

Sonam Kapoor serves 'Goddess' vibes in off-shoulder gown for a night out. (Instagram)

Sonam styled the ensemble with black-and-white embellished killer high heels from Manolo Blahnik, a top-handle black handbag, statement rings, and pearl-drop earrings. In the end, Sonam chose kohl-lined eyes, statement diamond rings, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, subtle eye shadow, nude lips, dewy skin, and blushed cheekbones.

What do you think of Sonam's outfit?