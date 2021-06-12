Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mandira Bedi does handstands and push-ups after bad behaviour on Friday

Mandira Bedi is setting fitness goals a notch higher after posting a video of herself doing handstands, push-ups and standing crunches. If you are on the lookout for some motivation, this is it.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 03:26 PM IST
If the weekend has you feeling lazy with no motivation to get out of bed, Mandira Bedi's new video will get you inspired to hit the grind. The actor often motivates her followers on Instagram by sharing pictures and videos of herself training inside her home. She shares intense workout videos of herself doing handstands, push-ups, squats and several other exercises.

On Saturday, Mandira posted a video of herself working out at home on the photo-sharing app. She captioned the clip, “#thisishowwedoit on a Saturday after bad behaviour on a Friday.” According to her caption, the actor had a lazy Friday. Therefore, she decided to follow a rigorous regimen on Saturday to make her day exciting. We are definitely inspired.

Take a look:

In the clip, Mandira exercised while wearing a black sports bra and training shorts in the same colour. She also wore a red baseball cap and white training shoes for the routine.

The reel begins with Mandira doing push-ups. Then she does burpees and standing alternate elbow to knee crunches. She ends the routine by doing a few seconds of handstands while supporting her body against the window of her room.

All the exercises that Mandira did are great core strengthening routines. These exercises train the muscles in the pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen to work in harmony. This leads to better balance and stability in the body.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, fitness has taken a backseat for many of us. However, finding a balance and taking some time out of our regular routine to work out is always beneficial. No one knows this better than the Saaho actor.

Earlier, Mandira had shared her morning dumbbell squats routine. In the video, she did various exercises while holding dumbbells. She did squat variations and arm strengthening exercise in the clip.

Mandira made her Bollywood debut in the film industry with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. She was last seen in Prabhas’s Saaho. The actor is married to Raj Kaushal and has two adorable kids, Vir and Tara.

