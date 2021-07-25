Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manushi Chhillar aces the hot summer look in bralette and pants with colourful shrug

Manushi Chhillar in a white bralette, high-waist pants, and colourful shrug aces the hottest summer look for a photoshoot. The star looked stunning as ever in the pictures.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Manushi Chhillar aces the hot summer look in bralette and pants with colourful shrug(Instagram/@manushichhillar)

Manushi Chhillar's latest photoshoot is giving the internet its 'hottest summer look', and we are living for this incredible fashion moment. The Miss World 2017 winner, who is all set for her Bollywood debut in the ambitious historical drama Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, recently posed for the camera in a bespoke attire by designer Rahul Mishra. Read on to know all about her look.

Today, Manushi's stylist Sheefa J Gilani took to Instagram to post the star's pictures from the shoot. Her ensemble gave us beach vibes with its summer colours and comfortable silhouette. It is a perfect look to don while lounging at the beach or enjoying the summer breeze by the pool.

Manushi, showing off her toned abs, slipped into a bralette for the photoshoot. The bikini top featured a plunging neckline and came in an ethereal white colour.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar's dreamy look in a blue tulle gown is straight out of fairytale

The 24-year-old star teamed her look with white flared pants. The loose silhouette of her bottoms gave her look an effortless touch.

Manushi added a pop of colour to her monotone ensemble by wearing an ankle-length shrug. The full-sleeved drape, replete with colourful floral patterns in blue, green, pink, yellow, and orange shades, had a notch-lapel collar.

Manushi accessorised her ensemble with a dainty gold chain, a ring embellished with blue and white stones, and ear studs from Tiffany & Co. She left her tousled locks open in a side-parting and styled them in soft waves.

To glam up her summery look, Manushi wore dewy make-up, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, beaming highlighter on the face and mascara on the lashes.

On the professional front, Manushi, who was crowned Miss World in 2017, will make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in the film Prithviraj. Yash Raj Films is bankrolling the movie. The star plays the role of Sanyogita in it.

