Manushi Chhillar sets our screens on fire in smoking hot black bralette and skirt
fashion

Manushi Chhillar sets our screens on fire in smoking hot black bralette and skirt

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar oozes oomph in a smoking hot black embellished bralette and figure-hugging skirt set. The ensemble is from the shelves of slow-fashion designer Sunaina Khera.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Manushi Chhillar sets our screens on fire in smoking hot black bralette and skirt(Instagram/@sheefajgilani)

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar is never one to shy away from serving sartorial elegance. The star, who will soon make her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar, has already made a mark for herself in the film industry with numerous fashionable choices. Her latest shoot in a smoking hot all-black coordinated ensemble from the shelves of slow-fashion designer Sunaina Khera is proof.

Manushi took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share several pictures from a sizzling photoshoot and captioned it, "The Afterparty." Her pictures set our screens on fire, and each post received several likes and comments from her fans.

Take a look at the pictures below and read on to know all about how Manushi accessorised the simply chic and sexy all-black ensemble.

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar in wine red thigh-slit gown stuns internet with her goddess-like charm

Manushi Chhillar chose a bralette-styled top for the photoshoot. The top features barely-there straps and a square neckline adorned with a slit right in the middle. The floral tulle and shimmery sequinned embellishments added a touch of glamour to the look.

Manushi teamed the top with a high waist figure-hugging skirt, revealing a hint of her toned midriff. The midi-length skirt, replete with similar embellishments like the bralette, featured a side thigh-high slit and a sheer embroidered panel on the hemline.

The beauty queen accessorised the ensemble with gold ear studs, matching rings and shimmery Christian Louboutin stilettos that came with a satin bow tied on the ankle. Manushi left her wavy locks open in a middle-parting with the outfit.

To glam up her look, Manushi chose double winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter on her face, and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Manushi will make her debut in Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, which is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

Topics
manushi chhillar akshay kumar
