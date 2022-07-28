Manushi Chhillar slays casual fashion, decks up in bralette and pencil skirt

Manushi Chhillar’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps slaying fashion goals on a daily basis for her fans to follow. Manushi’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her fashion photoshoots and each of them manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to top the fashion game like the actor. Manushi can do it all – decking up in a casual ensemble and showing us how it’s done to wearing an ethnic attire and looking ethereal. Manushi’s fashion diaries serve as inspo for us for every season.

Manushi, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a casual ensemble. The actor made her fans drool with the pictures of herself decked up to take on the day. The actor decked up in an orange bralette with lace details. She layered it with a pastel orange cropped tank top with slip-in details and perforated fabric details. Showing off her midriff, Manushi posed for the cameras in a half-lying position with her hands rested on the floor. Manushi teamed her look with a contrasting bright blue pencil skirt. The skirt featured high-waist details. Manushi added more pop of colours to her look with a pair of neon yellow stilettos. The actor declared her love for orange and blue with her attire and orange and blue heart emoticons in the caption. Check out her pictures here.

Manushi, styled by fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani, wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Manushi opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

