Margot Robbie makes first public appearance as new mom in adorable dungarees look, fans say 'she looks so cute!'

Margot Robbie is one stylish mama! The Barbie star was spotted out with her husband, Tom Ackerley, and their newborn baby boy on Monday in Venice, California, marking her first public appearance since giving birth on October 17. The couple looked happy and relaxed as they enjoyed a sunny day strolling with their little one nestled snugly in the stroller. Margot nailed the post-pregnancy look in a comfy yet chic outfit, serving up fresh fashion inspiration for all the new moms out there. Scroll down to take some notes. (Also read: Margot Robbie's chic maternity look in polka dot dress at Wimbledon leaves fans obsessed. Check out her glam photos ) In her first public outing since giving birth, Margot Robbie looks stylish in denim jumpsuit and red flats. (Instagram)

Decoding Margot Robbie's chic postpartum look

Margot embraced a laid-back yet stylish vibe with a relaxed-fit blue denim jumpsuit. She layered it over a white top with delicate frill detailing along the neckline and loose, elbow-length sleeves, striking the perfect colour balance. To complete her look, Margot added a pop of colour with red Mary Jane flats, a sleek gold chain necklace, hoop earrings, rings adorning her fingers, and classic black rectangular sunglasses for that perfect chic touch.

With nude lipstick, blushed cheeks and her luscious tresses left loose in a middle part, beautifully cascading down the shoulders, she finished off her look. On the other hand, Tom rocked an all-black look with a basic black t-shirt, straight fir trousers, white sneakers and black sunglasses.

How fans reacted

Photos and videos of Margot from her outing quickly went viral on social media, racking up tons of likes and comments from fans. One user wrote, "So refreshing to see a postpartum celebrity looking comfy and glowing. Man, it really is a journey!" Another commented, "I love when moms wear overalls, I think it’s the cutest." A third added, "She looks so cute! I love a cute new mom look," while another fan gushed, "Chic as always, even freshly postpartum!"