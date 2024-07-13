Margot Robbie's chic maternity look in polka dot dress at Wimbledon leaves fans obsessed. Check out her glam photos

There's a baby Barbie or Ken on the way! Margot Robbie is absolutely glowing in her first big appearance since the news of her pregnancy broke. The "Barbie" star and her husband, Tom Ackerley, were all about the PDA at Wimbledon on July 12, sharing sweet kisses in the stands and looking more in love than ever. Margot was spotted cradling her growing bump while they watched the men's semifinal match, and the internet can't get enough of it. Rocking a chic polka dot dress, the 34-year-old "Wolf of Wall Street" actress served up some major maternity fashion goals. We can't wait to see more of her pregnancy style. In the meantime, let's break down her latest look and take some fashion cues from our very own Barbie. (Also read: Hailey Bieber proves maternity fashion can also be bold in risqué lace catsuit, flaunts baby bump on date with Justin ) Margot Robbie has everyone buzzing with her latest appearance, showcasing her baby bump in a chic polka dot dress.(Instagram)

Margot Robbie showcased baby bump in chic polka dot dress

Ever since her pictures and videos from the event went viral, the internet just can't get enough. Margot Robbie's stunning appearance is the talk of the fashion world, inspiring the wardrobes of moms-to-be everywhere. Gushing over her radiant look, one fan wrote, "She looks stunning as always," while another commented, "Margot's gonna have one beautiful baby." Another fan added, "Beautiful couple," with several others dropping fire and heart emojis, completely smitten by their look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Her absolutely stunning outfit for Wimbledon features an elegant black and white dress with a unique design. The dress has a sleeveless detail on one side, wraps around the neck, and features a cowl-like coverup on the other. A striking asymmetrical hemline adds an extra touch of flair. She paired the dress with occasion-appropriate accessories, including a black and white structured baguette bag worn under her shoulder, black peep-toe mule heels, and angular black sunglasses to keep the sunrays and bad vibes away.

Her makeup look features defined brows, contoured cheekbones, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her blonde tresses left open in a middle parting, she finished off her chic look perfectly. Tom coordinated with his A-list wife, dressed in head-to-toe neutrals, and both rocked stylish sunglasses. Together, they set major couple fashion goals, and we just couldn't stop swooning.