BTS golden maknae Jeon Jungkook took the Internet by storm as he made his official solo debut with the new digital single ‘Seven’ on Friday and broke the record by reaching #1 in 100 countries in just over 2.5 hours while also becoming the first soloist to reach #1 on MelOn top 100 chart as well as Bugs’ and Genie’s realtime charts in 2023 with Seven that also soared to the top of iTunes charts in at least 106 different countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France and Japan apart from Korea. Even before the song came out, fans or BTS ARMY went wild as promotional pictures featuring shirt-less Jungkook dropped one by one, treating the anticipation and fashion enthusiasts were smitten.

Mastering casual style inspired by BTS Jungkook: Tips to look effortlessly cool (Photo by Twitter/viraltakes)

If you're looking to master a casual style inspired by Jungkook, the talented member of the K-pop group BTS known for his effortlessly cool looks, here are some tips to help you achieve that laid-back yet stylish vibe:

Experiment with denim: Jungkook often incorporates denim into his outfits, whether it's in the form of jeans, jackets or shirts. Invest in a few well-fitting denim pieces that you can mix and match to create different looks. Opt for distressed or faded denim for an edgier vibe.

Embrace streetwear: Jungkook frequently rocks streetwear-inspired looks. Incorporate elements like graphic t-shirts, hoodies, joggers and sneakers into your wardrobe. Balance casual streetwear pieces with more polished items to create a stylish juxtaposition.

Play with layering: Layering is a key element of Jungkook's style. Experiment with layering different garments to add depth and visual interest to your outfits. For example, pair a hoodie with a leather jacket or wear a longline t-shirt under a flannel shirt. Layering can create a unique and dynamic look.

Accessorise thoughtfully: Pay attention to the accessories you choose as they can elevate your outfit. Take inspiration from Jungkook and consider adding statement accessories like caps, beanies, bandanas or sunglasses. These can instantly add a cool and stylish touch to your overall look.

Mix casual and tailored pieces: Jungkook often combines casual pieces with more tailored or structured items. For example, pair a fitted blazer with jeans and sneakers or wear a button-up shirt with joggers. This blending of styles creates a balanced and fashionable ensemble.

Experiment with hairstyles: Jungkook is known for his ever-changing hairstyles. Don't be afraid to switch up your hairstyle and try new looks. Whether it's a messy bedhead, a slicked-back style or a trendy haircut, your hair can significantly impact your overall cool factor.

Confidence is key: Above all, exude confidence when rocking your outfits. Jungkook's coolness comes from his self-assurance and authenticity. Embrace your own unique style, wear your clothes with confidence and let your personality shine through.

While it is great to draw inspiration from Jungkook's style, it is important to adapt it to your own personal taste and comfort. Use these tips as a starting point and tailor them to suit your individual preferences as the key is to have fun with your fashion choices and embrace your own version of effortlessly cool.

