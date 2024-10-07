Meghan Markle serves one of her most glam looks in upcycled red gown for surprise appearance at a gala

Meghan Markle delighted netizens as she made a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital 2024 Los Angeles Gala recently. The Duchess wore a red gown, serving one of her most glamorous looks to date. The ensemble is an upcycled version of a gown she wore back in 2021. Meghan Markle upcycles a gown she wore back in 2021.

Meghan Markle dazzles in a glamorous red dress

Meghan's vibrant red column gown is by designer Carolina Herrera. The ensemble she wore for the gala is an upcycled version of the dress she wore to the Intrepid Museum’s Salute To Freedom Gala with Prince Harry in November 2021. The early version of the outfit featured a sweeping train attached at the waist. For the recent gala, Meghan removed the train. Let's decode the Duchess' latest look.

Decoding Meghan Markle's red Carolina Herrera gown

The red column dress features a plunging neckline, broad shoulder straps, a fitted bodice with a cinched waist, a straight-fitted body-hugging skirt, an ankle-length hem, and a thigh-high slit on the front. By removing the overskirt attached to the side of the ensemble, Meghan gave the newer version of her dress a modern feel.

The Duchess accessorised the floor-length column gown with minimal jewellery and matching red satin sandals. She wore a Cartier love bracelet, dainty earrings, emerald-cut diamond rings, and strappy sandals from Aquazzura. She left her long, brunette locks loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves cascading down her back.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Meghan chose her signature no-makeup makeup look, including darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, a muted nude eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheekbones, glossy pink lips, and glowing skin.

About Meghan Markle

Meghan married Prince Harry in a royal wedding ceremony held at the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The couple tied the knot in May 2018. They have two kids - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.