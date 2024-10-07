Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly not on the same page over their Christmas celebration

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly divided over their Christmas plans as the Duke would like to celebrate Christmas with his extended family in the UK, per Daily Express US. The couple received an invitation to join Harry’s maternal family, the Spencers, in the UK. Prince Harry is enthusiastic about spending Christmas in the UK with his family, but Meghan is less keen. (AP)

A source close to the couple told the outlet, “Harry is keen for the Sussexes to spend time in the UK this Christmas with family.” The idea of a UK holiday appears to be driven largely by Harry, who has expressed a desire to reconnect with his relatives, particularly his mother’s side of the family, the Spencers. Meghan, on the other hand, seems hesitant, and it's uncertain whether she will agree to return for the festive season. If she does decide to attend, it would be her first significant visit to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Notably, Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the traditional Royal Family Christmas celebration at Sandringham, a significant event for the British royals. Despite this, the Spencers, Harry's family from his late mother Princess Diana's side, have reportedly welcomed him with open arms.

Prince Harry's secret escape?

Earlier this year, in August, Harry visited the UK and stayed with his Uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House, where Princess Diana grew up. During that visit, Harry took the time to visit his mother’s final resting place. However, at the time too King Charles III and Prince William snubbed the Duke of Sussex due to “full schedule.”

Recently, Harry has been on an extended trip, which was initially planned to last for two weeks, but he decided to prolong his travels. It's believed that after visiting his uncle in the UK, he made his way to Cape Town, South Africa, where the Spencer family has a home.

Meanwhile, Meghan has stayed behind in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Many reported during this, the Duke looked happier than ever, Royal journalist Sarah-Louise Robertson told GB News, “He hasn’t looked happy for a while. He didn’t look very happy when he was on that supposed tour in Colombia. People have said he looked a bit happier when he was in New York. He was a bit more human? He was humanised on this New York trip.”