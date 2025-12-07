Melissa McCarthy shows off toned figure in custom Zhivago gown and sparkling suit; Check photos

Melissa McCarthy turned heads this week with two glamorous looks that highlighted her slim new physique. The 55-year-old actress, who hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, showed up in a custom Zhivago gown at the American Museum of Natural History’s annual Gala in New York City, Hello! Magazine reported. She was accompanied by her husband, Ben Falcone. Melissa McCarthy shows off toned figure after major weight loss(Instagram/Melissa McCarthy)

For the gala, McCarthy wore an ensemble that perfectly showcased her figure. Other SNL cast members, including Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, and Colin Jost, were also present while juggling rehearsals for the show. The evening included a performance by Grammy-winning singer Noah Kahan and an auction that raised over $3 million.

Melissa McCarthy’s ensemble for SNL promotion

McCarthy also shared another striking look while promoting her hosting gig on social media: a sparkling black suit by Nadine Merabi paired with a see-through top. Actress Octavia Spencer commented on the post: “MELISSA!!!!!! I. Need. This. Outfit.”

As per Ok magazine, these appearances have fueled conversations about her dramatic weight loss, which reportedly ranges between 75 and 95 pounds.

A mindful approach to health

The Bridesmaids star has been open about her health journey, focusing on mindset rather than numbers. According to Today, she had once tried an extreme, doctor-supervised four-month liquid diet, which she now says she would “never do again.”

Talking about how she handled her body image issues, McCarthy told Rolling Stone in 2017,“I thought I battled weight throughout high school, but I look back at pictures of me as a cheerleader, doing sprints, lifting weights, doing gymnastics, playing tennis, and while I wasn’t reed-thin like some girls — we’re so f***** up in this country that somehow equates that with better — I was a size six the entire time. So what on Earth was I freaking out about?”

Public response and media attention

McCarthy’s weight loss has drawn speculation that she might have used GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic. The actress has never confirmed the rumours.

According to Page Six, in 2024, Barbra Streisand publicly asked McCarthy on Instagram if she was on Ozempic, to which the comedian responded lightheartedly, emphasising there was no bad blood and taking it as a compliment.