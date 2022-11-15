Men's fashion: 5 printed shirts men can vouch for this wedding season

Welcome to that time of the year when roads and part halls are more blocked than ever and attending back-to-back functions becomes the week-round routine! During the wedding season, when besides the women, men also try hard to find the right attire for the occasion. Where there is no end to the excitement linked with a wedding celebration, getting all glammed up is the best way to indulge in the wedding vibes. This season dump your regular kurtas and get your hands on ‘Instagramable printed shirts’- simple yet with a contemporary twist to add on the wedding function staples. Refine your wardrobe with these trendy and chic printed shirts- “upturned sleeves” way for a heady ensemble. (Also read: Fashion guide for grooms to plan their wedding look )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Siddharth R Dungarwal, Men's Fashion Expert and Founder of Snitch, suggested five printed shirts that men can vouch for this wedding season.

Porto Slim Fit Printed Men Shirt Beige: If going ‘minimalistic’ is your go-to-style mantra then bookmark this porto slim fit printed shirt to add the right vibe-check to the wedding function attires. Flaunt the Indian wedding oomph all day long in this chic floral full-sleeve shirt made of 100 per cent premium viscose. Pair the shirt with beige trousers to add an exotic touch. Opting for a solid beige Nehru jacket will certainly bring out the vivacity of the wedding festivity in your final look.

Florescence Blue Shirt: Re-thinking to elevate the wedding look? Don’t loosen up! Roll up the sleeves and team this florescence blue shirt with classic black cotton pants to make an impressive style statement with ease. Carry a pair of black full-rim round sunglasses to spice up the look. Don’t keep it low-key as prepping for the wedding requires extra effort! So go up-tight; tuck the shirt neatly by finishing off the look with army-styled boots.

Ivory Block Printed Men's Shirt: To stand out from the herd of kurtas, make this ivory block printed shirt your go-to look. An outlandish monochromatic ivory shirt with a Jodhpuris motif (hand-dyed prints) will make sure that you become the head-turner at the wedding functions this season. This shirt is versatile enough to carry the wedding persona best in a daytime as well as at early evening functions.

Block-Printed Half Sleeves Cotton Shirt: Styling a block-printed shirt is a risky business but if done the right way you can have an unbelievable result. While pairing this block-printed cotton shirt, make sure that you choose to carry a daunting look altogether. The final look paired with fresh white trousers will hit the sweet spot between the wedding style statement and subtle indie charm.

Printed Mandarin Collar Shirt: Quirky golden printed floral over solid black colour is an all-time classic! Having won the hearts of many, this printed mandarin shirt can never go wrong to call the wedding vibes, especially for the cocktail night. This stylish shirt will best complement the final look with mud brown trousers and loafers.

