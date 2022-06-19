Fashion guide for grooms to plan their wedding look

Being the groom-to-be automatically means that the most significant selection, apart from the venue of course, is your wedding outfit and the process of selecting the attire should begin two to three months prior to the wedding but you can also look for something six months in advance if you are trying to get it tailored. Unless you're renting an outfit, your wedding outfit planning schedule should always take into account the time it will take to make the sherwani or suit or get changes done in measurements, if required.

Dear groom-to-be, planning your wedding look in 2022 could be a daunting task with intimate and grand trends doing the rounds together but we are here to help you choose. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rumela Sen from WeddingWire India, listed some tips to help you underscore the top grooms wear trends this season:

1. Coordinate your wedding look with your partner - Coordinating with your partner will never go out of style. Celebrities like Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, and Gauhar-Zaid were seen flaunting their coordinated white and gold wedding wears earlier. This continues to be a popular trend in 2022. Apart from ivory and white, other metallic shades and red are also gaining prominence nowadays. If you wish to do your wedding style the Bollywood way, ask your designer to weave a dream wedding lehenga and sherwani for you.

2. Mirrorwork embroidery - Regardless of what outfit design you choose for your wedding, mirrorwork always slays with grace. Watch out for the minimal play of mirrors that adorn most linen kurtas this season. Mirror work suits, especially light and breezy mirror work kurtas which can also be worn with salwar bottoms, are becoming more and more trendy in 2022. You can also pick an enticing Bundi to stand out. Tapes, Resham threads, and studs are commonly used to enhance the look and feel of these kurtas.

3. Floral printed motifs - Florals are a timeless trend that you can never go wrong with. Florals are the new favourite embroidery design of the year for pre-wedding ceremonies. We’re seeing a lot of colour-blocked florals, which is a new trend in the floral family this season. Look for thread or acrylic floral embroideries to stand out. Hand-embroidered floral motifs in light shades of green, blue and pink are on the top of our radar. You can also match the print with your partner to wear coordinated floral designs for your wedding.

4. Unconventional pastel shades - This year shades of mint blue and green are doing the rounds. You could opt for a hand-embroidered sage green sherwani set or a light pink/ivory sherwani with subtle embroideries drenched in mint. After the huge success of Bridgeton season 2, there’s also a newfound love for lavender that has recently taken the Indian wedding industry for a new pastel swing. For those who are keen to explore sherwani shades in pink -complement it with a silver or slate-grey/light blue or green safa and shawl.

5. Accessories you can add - When it comes to accessory shopping, hopping on the trends train is not the answer. Align your wedding outfit with your overall wedding theme, feel of the venue and decor before you pick the ultimate accessory designs to prep your look. You can opt for intricately designed brooch pins, lapel pins (especially bird-inspired designs) or kalgis bejewelled with pearls for a detailed look. You can also colour coordinate safa and shawls with the bride - either matches the same tone or choose a contrasting colour with the bride’s look. For example, if the bride is carrying a white and red Banarasi look, the groom can opt for an ivory sherwani paired with a red safa. Stick to monotones and neutral safas this season with a light embroidered shawl to pair the whole sherwani look.

