Met Gala 2023: A look at Alia Bhatt's best red carpet looks before fashion's biggest night on first Monday of May

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her big debut at the Met Gala 2023. Touted as fashion's biggest night, Met Gala is an annual fundraiser event held on the first Monday of May at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. It falls on May 1 (May 2 IST) this year. Alia is one of the Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Poonawalla, gracing the Met Ball red carpet. The star will turn muse for designer Prabal Gurung at the fashion extravaganza. As we count down the days to the Ball and Alia's Met debut, we decided to look at her most recent red carpet looks that left the internet stunned and her fans enamoured. From the most-recent black gown for Filmfare to the striking NMACC ensembles, check out our favourite sartorial moments of Alia Bhatt here.

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's best red carpet looks

Alia Bhatt's black gown for Filmfare

A look at Alia Bhatt's best red carpet looks before Met Gala 2023. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award at the Filmfare 2023 ceremony. For the occasion, she slipped into a black gown. Alia served a classic and elegant movie star moment in the strapless ensemble, styled by Rhea Kapoor for the star-studded occasion. Her black embellished outfit has a figure-hugging silhouette, a mermaid-style fall, a floor-sweeping train, and a bustier-styled torso. She wore the ensemble with a sleek centre-parted bun, minimal dewy makeup, and statement-making earrings.

Alia Bhatt's unforgettable NMACC outfits

The inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) saw Alia Bhatt serving back-to-back glamorous sartorial moments on the red carpet. On the first day, Alia wore a pre-draped structured metallic-coloured saree styled with a strapless bustier blouse embellished with floral applique work. She styled the six yards with a choker necklace, floral armlet, bracelets, rings, sleek low bun, earrings, and minimal makeup.

Alia slipped into an Elie Saab haute couture gown for the second day. It features a plunging neckline, intricate embellishments, a floor-sweeping cape attached with a bejewelled choker design, corseted bodice, and a floor-sweeping silhouette. She styled the ensemble with open locks, earrings, kohl-lined eyes, and striking makeup.

Alia Bhatt's big boss energy

Alia Bhatt attended a recent award show dressed in a check-printed powersuit, styled by Rhea Kapoor. Alia wore a double-breasted blazer styled with coordinated high-waisted flared pants. She completed the stylish sartorial moment with a crisp cotton shirt, necktie, embellished brooch, high heels, open locks, and minimal makeup.

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy look

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy fashion checked all boxes in the elegance department, and Alia's golden Greek Goddess gown for the Time 100 Impact Awards is proof of the same. The star had flaunted her baby bump in the striking ensemble featuring a plunge V neckline, cape-styled sleeves, a flowy silhouette, and a cinched detail under the bust. We loved Alia's regal vibe in the outfit.

