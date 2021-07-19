Mimi: Kriti Sanon grooves to Param Sundari in black one-shoulder top, pants

In the fashion world, 2021 is the year of extra short shorts and extra long pants along with seeing a major comeback of yesteryear trends and Kriti Sanon seen slaying the early 2000s style with a modern twist at Mimi promotions recently. Grooving to an item number from her upcoming Bollywood flick,Kriti challenged fans to nail the hook step of Param Sundari from Mimi but it is her stunning look in a sizzling black one shoulder top teamed with a pair of high-waist pants that has us hooked.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Kriti shared a video which gave us a glimpse of her drop-dead gorgeous style that instantly inspired us to upgrade our evening wear wardrobe. The video featured the diva dressed in all-black casual wear as she set the floor on fire with her sultry dance steps.

The black one shoulder top that Kriti donned came with a one-dimensional slim fit and silver zip detail on the waist. Made of neoprene fabric, the top looks classic, elegant, and perfect for smart casuals or travel.

Kriti paired it with high-waist black pants that sported a gathering structure and can be easily worn as a formal or casual trouser. Made of crepe lycra, the pants came with inseam pockets and a zip at the back for proper fit.

They were held together at the waist by a statement velvet belt that featured a bejewelled buckle. Accessorising her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings from Lune and stacked rings from Ineze and Minerali, Kriti completed her attire with a pair of black strappy pointy-toed heels.

Leaving her wavy tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Kriti amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the video, “Can you groove like #ParamSundari? Take up the #ParamSundariChallenge challenge & get featured on @kritisanon @maddockfilms @OfficialJioStudios handles! (sic).”

The black top and pants are credited to Indian clothing brand Aligne that boasts of prêt, ready-to-wear garments inspired by contemporary spiritualism. While the top originally costs ₹4,500 on the designer website, the pants are priced at ₹9,000.

Kriti Sanon's black one-shoulder top from Aligne (alignestudio.com)

Kriti Sanon's black pants from Aligne (alignestudio.com)

Kriti Sanon was styled by celebrity stylists and creative consultants Sukriti Grover, Vani Gupta and Vasudha Guptaa.

