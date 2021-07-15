Kriti Sanon slays feminine hourglass figure in 9k toffee satin corset, skirt

Gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Mimi’ which is a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy’, Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon slew a super feminine hourglass figure as she hopped on the corset trend with one made of lustrous duchess satin. Going bold and sexy at Mimi promotions, Kriti sizzled the '90s-inspired boudoir chic and the fashion of wearing inner wear as outer wear in the satin halter neck corset teamed with a pencil skirt and our jaws just dropped in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, Kriti flooded the Internet with a couple of her pictures from her latest photoshoot and brought sartorial joy to our feeds this Thursday. The pictures feature the actor donning a sculptural and feminine corset in toffee colour that sported a pretty sweetheart neckline with delicate mesh gathers to the bust and slim and elegant halter neck ties.

The bodice featured an amazing corsetry boning to cinch the figure in and came with the peplum hem and adjustable straps to the shoulders. Made from single duchess satin and soft mesh, the corset was teamed with a mini skirt.

Kriti accessorised her look with a rose gold statement necklace from Ineze and finger rings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, Anmol and Darshanaa Sanjanaa Jewellers. Leaving her wavy tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Kriti opted for a natural makeup look that included wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kriti immediately put the fashion police on alert and captioned the pictures simply with brown heart emojis. She was styled by celebrity stylists and creative consultants Sukriti Grover, Vani Gupta and Vasudha Guptaa.

The corset is credited to British luxury womenswear label, House of CB by Conna Walker, which boasts of evolving from the signature bodycon dresses to gorgeous statement pieces that flaunt a feminine silhouette. The toffee satin peplum corset originally costs £89 which converts to ₹9,192 approximately.

Kriti Sanon's corset from House of CB(houseofcb.com)

A favourite of Bollywood divas this year, corsets were recently hyped by the popular show Bridgertonare and are making a comeback as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve tiny waistline despite their controversial history. Corsets are the new belts for Bollywood actors which are being paired with outwear in a mix of chic with grunge.

