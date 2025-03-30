Menu Explore
Minimum 50% off on T-shirts and shirts from Levis, Allen Solly, and more at the Amazon Sale

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Mar 30, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Grab the best Amazon deals on t-shirts and shirts for men from Levi’s, Allen Solly, and more with a minimum 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Symbol Premium Mens Wrinkle-Resistant Regular Fit Cotton Formal Shirt (SS23-SMP-FS-01_White_46) View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Mens Stylish Solid All Day Fresh Buttondown Casual Shirt - Regular Fit | Plain | Full Sleeve | Cotton Semi Formal Wear (Available in Plus Size & Combo Pack) (Black_S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Mens Cotton Smart Casual Shirt (Regular Fit | Solid Oxford | All Day Fresh) (SP-M-S24-CS-103_Mint Green_L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Mens Cotton Smart Casual Shirt (Regular Fit | Solid Oxford | All Day Fresh) (SP-M-S24-CS-103_Beige_Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Mens Pure Linen Solid Casual Shirt (Regular Fit) (SP-S24-M-CS-102_White_2XL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Mens Casual Washed Cotton Twill Shirt (Regular Fit) (Khaki_S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Everyday Solid Slim Fit Full Sleeve Formal Shirt | Cotton-Rich Light Pink View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Classic Slim Fit Full Sleeve Oxford Shirt | 100% Cotton Green View Details checkDetails

₹939

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Everyday Ditsy Print Slim Fit Full Sleeve Casual Shirt | 100% Cotton Navy View Details checkDetails

₹736

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Slim Fit Full Sleeve Cotton Solid Casual Shirt with Pocket White View Details checkDetails

₹829

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Solid Slim Fit Full Sleeve Casual Shirt| 100% Cotton Navy View Details checkDetails

₹784

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Slim Fit Full Sleeve Striped Formal Shirt | Cotton Rich | Wonder Fabric | Pin Point Oxford Navy View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Cotton Mens Solid Regular FiT-Shirt (Assfqmop403092_Blue 40) View Details checkDetails

₹839

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Cotton Mens Solid Regular Fit Shirt (ASSFQMOBR94155_Pink 40) View Details checkDetails

₹979

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Cotton Mens Slim Fit Shirt (ASSFQSPBO12728_Brown, 40 View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Cotton Mens Solid Superslim Shirt (ASSFQMOB087035_Medium Blue 40) View Details checkDetails

₹979

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Mens Slim Fit Shirt (ASSFQSPBH69118_Black View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Mens Slim Fit Shirt (ASSFQSPP521574_Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bewakoof X Official Garfield Merchandise Mens Smiling Cat Graphic Printed 100% Cotton T-Shirt - Oversized Fit, Round Neck, Half Sleeves View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bewakoof Mens NASA Printed 100% Cotton T-Shirt - Regular Fit, Round Neck, Half Sleeves View Details checkDetails

₹429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bewakoof Men T-Shirt 1025124 Black S View Details checkDetails

₹571

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹493

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹494

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bewakoof Men Oversized Fit T-Shirt 1154261 Black M View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Levis Mens Plain Regular Fit T-Shirt (PR682513_Dark Grey Melange L) View Details checkDetails

₹487

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Levis Mens Cotton Plain Regular Fit T-Shirt (Pr681413_White S) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Levis Mens Cotton Plain Regular Fit T-Shirt (Pr680913_Red L) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Levis Cotton Mens Crew Neck Regular Fit Brand Logo T-Shirts, Medium, Black View Details checkDetails

₹484

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Levis Mens Relaxed Fit T-Shirt (16960-1303_Blue View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Souled StoreSolids: Off WhiteOversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bewakoof Official Marvel Merchandise Moon Knight Mens Graphic Printed Oversized Fit Half Sleeve Round Neck Cotton Jersey T-Shirt_537232_Blue_M View Details checkDetails

₹571

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Souled Store Official Marvel: Logo Men Oversized T-Shirts White View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Souled Store Captain America: Super Soldier Mens Oversized Fit Graphic Printed Half Sleeve Cotton Multicolored Oversized Polos Oversized fit Graphic Polo Colored Half Sleeve Cottonblend View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Souled Store Official Donald Duck: Quackster Men and Boys Short Sleeve Round Neck Blue Graphic Printed Cotton Oversized T-Shirts View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Souled Store Official Avatar: Aang and Appa Round Neck Beige Graphic Print 100% Cotton Oversized Fit Full Sleeve T-Shirts Oversized Mens T-Shirts Graphic Tees Casual Fashion Relaxed Fit Full View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Looking to refresh your collection of t-shirts and shirts for men? The Amazon Sale 2025 is here with massive discounts on top brands like Levi’s, Allen Solly, and more. With a minimum 50% off, you can grab the best shirts for men and best t-shirts for men at unbeatable prices.

Upgrade your wardrobe with Levi's t-shirts, Allen Solly shirts, and more at unbeatable prices! Amazon offers you a minimum of 50% off. Shop now!(AI generated)
Upgrade your wardrobe with Levi’s t-shirts, Allen Solly shirts, and more at unbeatable prices! Amazon offers you a minimum of 50% off. Shop now!(AI generated)

A classic Levi’s t-shirt, a smart Allen Solly shirt, or stylish everyday wear, now’s the perfect time to shop. Amazon deals make sure you don’t miss out on trendy styles without breaking the bank. Get ready to stock up on your favourites before they’re gone!

Symbol premium shirts for men at the Amazon Sale

Symbol brings effortless style with its premium shirts for men, offering clean designs perfect for work and casual outings. Known for quality and affordability, Symbol delivers crisp cotton and smart fits. With Amazon deals, grab them at a minimum of 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025, a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Peter England shirts for men at the Amazon Sale

Peter England, a trusted name in men’s fashion, offers sharp shirts for men that balance style and comfort. Ideal for office wear and smart casuals, these shirts feature impeccable tailoring. Enjoy Amazon offers with a minimum 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025 and stock up on timeless classics without stretching your budget!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Allen Solly shirts for men at the Amazon Sale

Allen Solly redefines smart casuals with its shirts for men, blending relaxed styles with sophisticated cuts. A pioneer of “Friday Dressing” in India, the brand is perfect for work and social settings. Get a minimum 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025 with exciting Amazon offers. An unmissable chance to upgrade your wardrobe!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bewakoof T-shirts for men at the Amazon Sale

Bewakoof brings quirky, trendy t-shirts for men with fun prints and bold statements. Known for its casual streetwear, the brand offers cool designs for everyday fashion. With Amazon deals, enjoy minimum 50% off on your favourites during the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for adding some playful edge to your collection!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Levis T-shirts for men at the Amazon Sale

Levi’s is an icon in casual wear, and its t-shirts for men reflect the same legacy. Featuring classic logo tees and everyday essentials, Levi’s brings effortless style to your wardrobe. Don’t miss out on Amazon offers with a minimum 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. Upgrade your casual look with this legendary brand!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

The Souled Store T-shirts for men at the Amazon Sale

The Souled Store is a go-to for pop-culture lovers, offering t-shirts for men with vibrant prints and fandom-based designs. From superheroes to witty slogans, their collection stands out. Now, with Amazon deals, you can grab them at a minimum of 50% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. The perfect time to add personality to your style!

Top picks with Amazon Deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale on t-shirts and shirts: FAQs

  • What discounts can I expect on t-shirts and shirts during the Amazon Sale 2025?

    You can get minimum 50% off on top brands like Levi’s, Allen Solly, Peter England, Bewakoof, and more. The Amazon Sale brings exciting Amazon deals and Amazon offers to help you refresh your wardrobe at the best prices.

  • Which brands are included in the Amazon Sale on t-shirts and shirts?

    The Amazon Sale 2025 features leading brands such as Levi’s, Allen Solly, Peter England, Symbol, The Souled Store, and Bewakoof. From formal shirts to casual t-shirts, there’s something for everyone at discounted rates.

  • Are there any exclusive Amazon offers on branded t-shirts and shirts?

    Yes! The Amazon Sale often includes Amazon deals on combo packs, limited-time lightning deals, and extra discounts for Prime members. Keep an eye out for additional savings on the best shirts for men and best t-shirts for men.

  • How can I find the best Amazon deals on shirts and t-shirts?

    Visit the Amazon Sale 2025 section, apply filters for brands like Levi’s t-shirts, Allen Solly shirts, and more, and check for ongoing offers. Don’t forget to look for cashback and bank discounts for even better prices!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On