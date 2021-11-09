Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Rajput in floral print mini dress looks refreshing, see her new pic

Mira Rajput Kapoor looks refreshing in a stunning floral printed mini dress she wore for a photoshoot in the kitchen. The mother-of-two, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, styled the look with minimal accessories.
Mira Rajput in floral print mini dress looks refreshing, see her new pic
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:46 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

If we could describe Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor's style, the only words that come to our mind are poised, elegant and always dressed on-point. The mother-of-two has proved her sartorial prowess ever since the news of her wedding with Shahid came out in July 2015. She can easily carry any style. However, she has a particular soft corner for dresses. Channelling her love once again, Mira wore another eclectic floral piece for a photoshoot recently, which you should check out if you're in the mood to spruce up your weekend wardrobe.

Taking to Instagram, Mira posted a refreshing picture of herself standing in the kitchen, wearing a pretty mini-length ensemble. She captioned the post, "Refreshments." The floral printed dress Mira chose for her photoshoot is from the shelves of the clothing label Hemant and Nandita.

The pastel green dress had all the makings of a winning fashion moment: a playful floral print, fitted bodice, and a flared tiered skirt. The dress also comes with a gold foil print making it a versatile pick that you can wear for a day outing or a night out with your friends. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Mira kept things minimal in the accessory department with this outfit. She chose hexagonal-shaped gold earrings and a diamond-adorned bracelet.

Dewy make-up, nude lipstick and blushed cheeks were her beauty picks for the day. A side-swept wet hairdo rounded it all off for Mira.

After Mira posted the photo, it garnered more than 1 lakh likes and several comments. Her followers also praised her floral look in the comments. See some of the reactions below:

Comments on Mira Rajput's post. 

Earlier, Mira had posted her travel skincare routine with followers on Instagram. She shared the basic steps she follows, including hydration and moisturising the skin. These steps are all you need for ensuring that glow while taking a flight.

See the video:

|#+|

Mira Rajput is married to Shahid Kapoor. They have two kids, daughter Misha and son Zain.

