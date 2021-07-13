Mira Rajput is surviving the humidity in this breezy floral kurta worth 12k

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has discoveredthe perfect look to beat the humidity this season, and she revealed the same with her latest post on Instagram.

The mother-of-two shared a picture of herself dressed in a breezy floral kurta and said that she has been surviving the weather in the ensemble.

Mira Rajput posted a dreamy and sunkissed picture of herself looking into the distance on the gram today. Apart from talking about her look, she also shared how her blow dry cannot survive the humidity in the caption. And we can relate to her struggle.

She wrote, “How long does your blow dry last in this humidity? Exactly 124 seconds for me. #itsthehumidity Surviving it in this roomy Kurta.”

For the click, Mira slipped into a white cotton shirt replete with floral prints in soft green and pink hues. It had a wide Mandarin collar and small V opening on the neckline. The droopy, billowy sleeves and the breezy silhouette added an effortless vibe to her look.

Tiny pink-coloured buttons adorned the collar and gathered cuffs of the shirt. The silhouette of her extra roomy attire takes inspiration from the Indian kurta style. Made from a hand woven cotton linen blend, the shirt is definitely a wardrobe essential.

Mira wore the ensemble sans any accessories, and just left her locks open in a middle part. Glowing skin, an au-naturel makeup-look, glossy pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, well-defined eyebrows and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded off her glam.

Coming back to Mira’s attire, if you wish to add the ensemble to your collection, we have found all the details for you. The breezy kurta is from the shelves of a clothing brand called Anavila. The All Flower Garden Shirt and is available for ₹12,500.

The All Flower Garden Shirt. (anavila.com)

What do you think of Mira’s look?

