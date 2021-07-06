Mira Rajput in backless blouse and printed mini skirt dials up the drama

When it comes to fashion, Mira Rajput Kapoor likes to mix things up now and then. The mother-of-two knows how to dial up the drama when she makes glam appearances on the red carpet with her husband, Shahid Kapoor. Even her daily wardrobe carries some effortless and comfortable ensembles. Her recent outing in a strappy backless blouse and printed mini skirt proves the same.

Mira Rajput was spotted outside a yoga studio in Mumbai by the paparazzi. While coming out of the studio, the 26-year-old looked her glamorous best and set the temperatures soaring in the city. She opted for a blouse and mini skirt set for the outing, and we are taking style cues.

Mira Rajput Kapoor in a strappy blouse and skirt set.(Varinder Chawla)

Mira wore a strappy chocolate brown-coloured blouse for the outing. The top featured scalloped details on the plunging V-neckline and also the back. It also had broad straps with the same scalloped pattern.

Mira paired her top with a printed grey mini skirt that had a flowy hem. It was adorned with pink polka dot details and a fabric tie belt to cinch on the waist. The ruffled hem attached to the skirt gave it a girl-next-door vibe.

Mira Rajput opted for minimal styling with her look. (Varinder Chawla)

Mira carried a black leather top handle bag with her day-out attire. She completed her look with strappy tan sandals adorned with a floral embellished print and a white face mask to keep herself safe amid the pandemic. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail and opted for dewy minimal make-up to round it all off.

Mira’s ensemble is a perfect look to don for a chilled-out party with friends or a late-night dinner outing.

Mira Rajput married Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira gave birth to Misha in August 2016 and to Zain in September 2018.

