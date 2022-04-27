Mira Rajput proves summer-dressing is all about minimal styling in 22k floral kurta pants set: Check out pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, has cemented a place in our best-dressed list with her impeccable sartorial choices. Since getting married to Shahid in 2015, Mira has delivered several fashion hits while attending an event, enjoying a dinner date with her actor-husband or chilling at home with her two kids and family. Even her Instagram page is full of fashionable pictures that are a testament to her enviable wardrobe, including her latest post. In it, Mira slipped into a floral kurta and pants set and laid cues on summer dressing.

On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram to share pictures from her latest photoshoot in Kolkata. The young mother of two was there to attend an event. She slipped into a floral printed kurta and pants set and proved that summer fashion is all about minimal styling. She captioned the post, "Ekla cholo re #dontbeafraid." Check out Mira's post below. (Also Read: Mira Rajput will steal your heart with glam look in printed blouse and skirt)

Mira's floral printed semi-traditional look comes in a white shade adorned with blue floral patterns inspired by the spring. The kurta has a raised and round neckline with pleats, full sleeves featuring gathered cuffs, a loose silhouette creating a breezy effect, and a knee-length hem.

Mira teamed the kurta with straight fitted pants adorned with the same blue floral design on a white backdrop. The 27-year-old kept the minimal aesthetic of the ensemble intact by choosing simple accessories with her look. She opted for white embroidered Kolhapuri sandals, rings, a metallic watch, and trendy sunglasses. (Also Read: Mira Rajput does Halasana, says 'train meditate because your kids are watching')

In the end, Mira chose a sleek high ponytail, blush pink lip shade, glowing face and minimal make-up to give a finishing touch to her look. Celebrity stylist Devki B styled Mira's summer outfit that is from the shelves of clothing label Yam India. If you wish to buy the kurta and pants set, it is available on their website for ₹22,000.

Cost of the kurta and pants set that Mira Rajput wore. (yamindia.in)

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, whose film Jersey was released recently. The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and are parents to two kids. They welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018.