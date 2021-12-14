Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: See post here

Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi, who will be representing the country at the Miss World 2021 pageant, congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on her historic win. Manasa is among a host of other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and more, who wished the 21-year-old on winning the coveted title.

Manasa took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from the first official portrait of Harnaaz as the Miss Universe 2021, posted by Miss Universe Organisation. "India wins the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Miss Universe 2021," the beauty queen captioned her post. Harnaaz also reposted Manasa's story from her official handle.

Take a look at the post here:

Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Manasa's post displays the spirit of women supporting other women, and it is the best thing you will see today. The Miss India World 2020 will attend the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant on December 16, 2021 (December 17 IST). It will take place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, Miss World 2020, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz celebrated her win in the most heartwarming way possible. The beauty queen shared a long note along with a picture of herself wearing the Miss Universe crown post her historic win. She thanked her family, friends and a few more people for helping her realise the Miss Universe dream in it.

A part of Harnaaz's note reads, "Wahe Guri Ji Da Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Di Fateh. We did it. I said in my final answer, that I believed in myself and that's why I was on that stage. I also want to mention a few people who believed in me too."

Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to win the title after Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Sushmita Sen. The two stars won it in 2000 and 1994, respectively.

