Miss Universe Fatima Bosch is 'young, wild, free' in new swimsuit photoshoot: 10 pics of her beach day in El Salvador

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch is embracing her adventurous side in a stunning new photoshoot from El Salvador. From the black sands of the coast to the crashing Pacific waves, she shared the highlights from her recent photoshoot on Instagram. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch reveals what's in her bag, says she always carries a 'very cute little Jesus Christ'

Fatima Bosch's look was all about athletic elegance

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch's photoshoot in El Salvador features vibrant images of her surfing and enjoying the beach, (Instagram/ fatimaboschfdz)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a series of pictures shared on April 10, Fatima Bosch gave her millions of followers a glimpse into her time in El Salvador, and captioned her post, "Young, wild and free." The photoshoot captures a raw, athletic, and serene side of the reigning queen as she navigates the surf with a longboard. She had also dropped a set of images from the same beach photoshoot on April 7.

Fatima opted for a simple yet chic beach aesthetic, sporting a long-sleeved, colour-blocked surf bodysuit. The swimsuit featured a charcoal grey core with vibrant teal panels along the arms and sides, blending functionality with a silhouette that highlights her frame. She paired the look with a delicate gold bead necklace, adding a touch of pageant-winner glamour to the rugged beach setting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Inside her beach photoshoot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside her beach photoshoot {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fatima's photoshoot transitions from moody black-and-white action shots to serene, sun-drenched colour portraits. One photo featured Fatima standing tall on the wet sand, board tucked under her arm, her eyes closed, facing the horizon as if soaking in the ocean breeze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fatima's photoshoot transitions from moody black-and-white action shots to serene, sun-drenched colour portraits. One photo featured Fatima standing tall on the wet sand, board tucked under her arm, her eyes closed, facing the horizon as if soaking in the ocean breeze. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A close-up shows her adjusting her hair, while a profile shot captures her carrying the massive green longboard over her head, walking confidently toward the tide. Fatima leans back against her board, which is resting on the shore, watching the waves roll in, in another shot.

A candid photo also shows her walking out of the water, laughing and pushing her hair back. A peaceful overhead shot of her lying flat on the board as it floats in a shallow tide pool, her arms stretched out in total relaxation, is another highlight from the photoshoot. In another shot, Fatima faces the camera directly and holds the surfboard vertically behind her head, framing her face in a powerful, symmetrical composition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Almost a year in the spotlight

Fatima Bosch has been a constant fixture in global headlines since her win on November 21 at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant held in Thailand last year, where she represented Mexico. Since the crowning, she has used her platform to pivot from traditional pageant duties toward environmental advocacy, specifically focusing on ocean conservation — a passion clearly reflected in this latest photoshoot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But Fatima's reign hasn't been without its share of friction. Her journey to becoming Miss Universe 2025 was not easy: click here to know all about the controversies before she was crowned Miss Universe.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON