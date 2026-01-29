Miss Universe Fatima Bosch looks stunning as she recreates Mia's makeover scene from The Princess Diaries: ‘Our queen’

The video shows Fatima's version of the makeover scene from Anne Hathaway-starrer The Princess Diaries. In it, a makeover guru shows goofy old pictures of Mia Thermopolis before revealing her new look. Fatima did the same except her ‘before’ pictures looked no less glamorous.

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch is enjoying a great reign, full of glossy magazine covers, photo shoots and lots of meets-and-greets. This week, she shot for the cover of Caras magazine in her home country Mexico. A video shared by the magazine shows her recreating an iconic Hollywood scene for them.

“Fátima Bosch makes it clear that the real crown lies in confidence, elegance, and the way you carry yourself in front of the world. Miss Universe reminds us that every woman has a princess within her,” read the caption of the post.

Fatima's fans said that the beauty queen was always gorgeous. “No makeup or anything—she just needs to be given a blessing, and may life treat her beautifully ❤️," wrote a fan. “How beautiful is my queen 💕✨,” commented another.

“I can't get over how beautiful our queen is,” wrote another person. “Our queen! We love you @fatimaboschfdz and may God continue to bless us all,” commented a follower.

Fatima's words on her journey In the interview with Caras, Fatima spoke about how her reign has been different from other beauty queens. “My reign has started very differently from other beauty queens’, or from what I would have imagined or wished for, but it has been a beginning full of growth and challenges that, rather than discouraging me, have helped me continue shaping the person I am,” she said.

Fatima's win saw protests from Miss Universe followers, who thought another contestant was more deserving. Before that, Fatima walked out of a Miss Universe contestants briefing event where an organiser accused her of insubordination.

“I think that with the belief that if something is meant for you, no one can take it away from you, you walk through life with a lot of peace,” Fatima told the magazine.