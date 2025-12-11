Fatima Bosch abruptly walks out of interview amid 'uncomfortable questions' about Miss Universe 2025 scandals: Report
Fatima Bosch reportedly made a sudden exit after being questioned about all the Miss Universe 2025 controversies during an interview. Here's what happened.
Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch reportedly made an abrupt exit from a live interview with the American Spanish-language TV network Telemundo on December 9 after being grilled with 'uncomfortable questions' regarding the swirling controversies surrounding her win at the pageant in Thailand. Also read | From Miss Mexico being called a ‘dummy’ to Miss Jamaica’s fall on stage: Everything that happened at Miss Universe 2025
A report published by Spanish magazine Hola! on December 9 said that Fatima appeared on a program with hosts Lourdes Stephen and Carlos Adyan and was immediately met with a 'rapid-fire round of uncomfortable questions about fraud claims, frozen bank accounts, and the internal investigations' facing the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO).
Facing the heavy questions on visa restrictions
The questioning focused heavily on the controversies that have plagued the MUO since the November 21 final. Fatima was asked about a recent controversy where MUO president Raul Rocha allegedly implied that visa restrictions (needing visas for 175 countries) were a factor that hindered Miss Côte d'Ivoire (Olivia Yace) from winning the 2025 crown, a comment that caused significant social media backlash.
When asked: “What would you say to the girls who may not have the privilege of a visa like yours?”, Fatima reportedly responded with: “I don’t know the rules in detail, but everyone should have the same opportunities to win, no matter their passport. Miss Universe is a business and a job. If you have to travel around the world, it’s obvious that you need someone who can travel easily.”
On rigging allegations
Fatima was also reportedly asked if she would have competed in Miss Universe 2025 had she known her reign would be overshadowed by allegations of rigging, fraud, and the freezing of the Miss Universe president’s bank accounts. She strongly distanced herself from the allegations, stating: “Miss Universe is a dream. I have nothing to do with those topics. My job is to be a voice for women. I don’t think my participation should be linked to external issues... sadly, we live in a society where people get bothered when they see a woman shine. Nobody has asked me what I’m doing with my work, what causes I’m supporting, but they do ask me about scandals.”
On defamation lawsuit
Fatima was further questioned about the alleged defamation lawsuit filed by Nawat Itsaragrisil, the Miss Universe Thailand director, who reportedly called her a ‘dumbhead’ before the pageant. She denied any involvement, saying, “I don’t have any lawsuit. I haven’t defamed anyone. I don’t want to talk about that.”
The abrupt exit
Prior to a commercial break, the show's hosts announced that Fatima would remain for the full duration of the program and was scheduled to appear on Telemundo’s other entertainment programs throughout the week. However, when the show returned from the break, Fatima was reportedly no longer in the studio and the hosts informed viewers that the reigning Miss Universe had “decided to leave the studio” and had cancelled all of her scheduled appearances for the week.
The Miss Universe Organisation has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the Telemundo appearance or the subsequent cancellation of her media engagements.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.