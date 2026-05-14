Miss Universe Fatima Bosch makes elegant Cannes debut, proudly flaunting her sash in dreamy, floral-embellished gown
Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch arrives at Cannes 2026 in a dreamy Ziad Nakad floral gown, blending soft romance, sparkle and red carpet elegance. See all pics.
Fatima Bosch has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, making a graceful impression with her first look in a dreamy beige creation from the designer Ziad Nakad featuring delicate floral accents. The Miss Universe 2025 titleholder stepped into the French Riviera in a look that perfectly blends soft romance with red-carpet elegance, setting the tone for a stylish festival run.
Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble and decode the style notes from this ethereal Cannes appearance. (Also read: Tara Sutaria’s stunning new look from Cannes 2026 brings vintage drama with opera gloves and corset silhouette )
Fatima Bosch stuns at Cannes 2026 in ethereal gown
Fatima Bosch made a striking red-carpet statement in a dreamy, nude/champagne-toned sheer gown. It features a silhouette richly embellished with intricate beadwork, sequins, and crystal clusters, arranged in delicate floral and vine-inspired patterns with subtle hints of pink and green that added a soft, romantic touch.
Designed with an elegant halter neckline flowing into draped, cold-shoulder sleeves, the gown carried a Grecian-inspired charm, while a sculpted knot detail at the waist highlighted her frame before cascading into a daring thigh-high slit that added movement and drama.{{/usCountry}}
Designed with an elegant halter neckline flowing into draped, cold-shoulder sleeves, the gown carried a Grecian-inspired charm, while a sculpted knot detail at the waist highlighted her frame before cascading into a daring thigh-high slit that added movement and drama.{{/usCountry}}
Elevating the ensemble further, she styled the look with her official “MISS UNIVERSE” sash, reinforcing her title moment on the global stage. She paired the gown with metallic silver platform sandals and a crystal-embellished box clutch, both echoing the sparkle of her outfit.
About her glam
Her glam featured voluminous Hollywood waves with a centre parting, a luminous base, soft pink blush, and a rosy lip that tied in seamlessly with the dress’s delicate colour accents, completing a polished, regal, and red-carpet-ready appearance.
Throughout her stay, Fatima has also offered glimpses into her Cannes experience on Instagram, from soft-glam selfies and scenic café snapshots to thoughtful gestures like a bouquet of roses and a welcome note from former beauty queen Natalie Ackermann.
She is currently staying at the iconic Hotel Martinez, a hotspot for global cinema and fashion elites during the festival. Alongside the glamour, Fatima is also approaching a personal milestone, as she turns 26 on May 19, making this Cannes visit especially memorable.
About Fatima Bosch
Fatima Bosch (Fátima Bosch Fernández; born 19 May 2000) is a Mexican beauty pageant titleholder and public figure who rose to international prominence after being crowned Miss Universe 2025. Prior to her global win, she earned the national crown as Miss Universe Mexico 2025. With her victory, she became the fourth woman from Mexico to win the Miss Universe title.
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