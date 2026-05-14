Miss Universe Fatima Bosch makes elegant Cannes debut, proudly flaunting her sash in dreamy, floral-embellished gown

Fatima Bosch has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, making a graceful impression with her first look in a dreamy beige creation from the designer Ziad Nakad featuring delicate floral accents. The Miss Universe 2025 titleholder stepped into the French Riviera in a look that perfectly blends soft romance with red-carpet elegance, setting the tone for a stylish festival run.

Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch makes a stunning debut at Cannes Film Festival 2026.(Instagram/@fatimaboschfdz)

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Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble and decode the style notes from this ethereal Cannes appearance. (Also read: Tara Sutaria’s stunning new look from Cannes 2026 brings vintage drama with opera gloves and corset silhouette )

Fatima Bosch stuns at Cannes 2026 in ethereal gown

Fatima Bosch made a striking red-carpet statement in a dreamy, nude/champagne-toned sheer gown. It features a silhouette richly embellished with intricate beadwork, sequins, and crystal clusters, arranged in delicate floral and vine-inspired patterns with subtle hints of pink and green that added a soft, romantic touch.

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{{^usCountry}} Designed with an elegant halter neckline flowing into draped, cold-shoulder sleeves, the gown carried a Grecian-inspired charm, while a sculpted knot detail at the waist highlighted her frame before cascading into a daring thigh-high slit that added movement and drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Designed with an elegant halter neckline flowing into draped, cold-shoulder sleeves, the gown carried a Grecian-inspired charm, while a sculpted knot detail at the waist highlighted her frame before cascading into a daring thigh-high slit that added movement and drama. {{/usCountry}}

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Elevating the ensemble further, she styled the look with her official “MISS UNIVERSE” sash, reinforcing her title moment on the global stage. She paired the gown with metallic silver platform sandals and a crystal-embellished box clutch, both echoing the sparkle of her outfit.

About her glam

Her glam featured voluminous Hollywood waves with a centre parting, a luminous base, soft pink blush, and a rosy lip that tied in seamlessly with the dress’s delicate colour accents, completing a polished, regal, and red-carpet-ready appearance.

Throughout her stay, Fatima has also offered glimpses into her Cannes experience on Instagram, from soft-glam selfies and scenic café snapshots to thoughtful gestures like a bouquet of roses and a welcome note from former beauty queen Natalie Ackermann.

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She is currently staying at the iconic Hotel Martinez, a hotspot for global cinema and fashion elites during the festival. Alongside the glamour, Fatima is also approaching a personal milestone, as she turns 26 on May 19, making this Cannes visit especially memorable.

About Fatima Bosch

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Fatima Bosch (Fátima Bosch Fernández; born 19 May 2000) is a Mexican beauty pageant titleholder and public figure who rose to international prominence after being crowned Miss Universe 2025. Prior to her global win, she earned the national crown as Miss Universe Mexico 2025. With her victory, she became the fourth woman from Mexico to win the Miss Universe title.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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