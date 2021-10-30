Miss World Manushi Chhillar dresses up in custom ruffled pink gown, fans love it

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar once again proved why she is called the beauty queen after sharing stunning pictures of herself dressed in a custom pink ruffled gown. Recently, the 24-year-old attended an awards show in Dubai and shared several photos of herself wearing the gorgeous ensemble on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi looked ethereally gorgeous on the red carpet wearing the dress and even received compliments from her fans. The former beauty queen has always turned heads with her fashion sense, but this uber-chic appearance took it a notch higher. The dress is a custom-made piece by designer-duo Gauri and Nainika.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who has worked with Deepika Padukone and Tamannaah Bhatia, styled Manushi's look for the event.

Check out her super-stylish red carpet look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Manushi Chhillar sets our screens on fire in smoking hot black bralette and skirt

The ruffled pink satin gown features an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with ruffled details. The corset-styled torso and the fitted skirt also carried ruffle additions on the waist and near the knee. The ensemble flared into a floor-sweeping train that added an elegant charm.

Manushi accessorised the pink gown with rings and gemstones and diamond-adorned drop earrings. She left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in soft curls. Glossy brown lips, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, glowing skin, and subtle eye shadow rounded off the beauty picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several fans of Manushi took to the comments section to drop in a few compliments. See some of the comments here:

Comments on Manushi's post.

Manushi, who won the Miss World crown in 2017 - 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, will soon be making her big debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar. The two stars will be a part of the much-awaited entertainer Prithviraj. Akshay plays the titular role in the film, and Manushi plays the role of Sanyogita.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON