In today's fast-paced life, where time is the essence and schedules are packed to the brim, the last thing anyone needs is the hassle of swapping outfits multiple times a day to suit different occasions and what people crave is flexibility, a wardrobe solution that effortlessly adapts to their dynamic lifestyle. With modern athleisure wear, the monotonous nature of the outfits is transforming versatility as the rise of modern athleisure mirrors the changing approach to fashion. Modern Athleisure: Fashion tips to transition from workouts to casual outings with activewear options in style (Photo by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sean Ashby, Founder and CEO at aussieBum, shared, “We have witnessed a rise in old-money aesthetics or revival of 90s, but the predominance of comfort stays incontrovertible. Athleisure wear is all about feeling good without compromising on style. Be it making its way to clubs or brunches, athleisure wear has stood the test of trends proving versatility and practicality is beyond what’s in vogue.”

He added, “Innovation and design remain the ultimate constants that have steered the unfettered dominance of athleisure wear across ramps and trends. High-quality materials and innovative techniques have been able to provide optimal comfort and support while acing the style game. The use of innovative fabrics like organic cotton, elastane, and bamboo have opened doors for athleisure wear to beyond gym. Whether it's moisture-wicking fabrics or ergonomic stitching every aspect has been thoughtfully engineered to enhance performance and mobility, curating the elixir for enhanced confidence and OOTDs.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director at ASICS India and South Asia, revealed, "The lines between fitness-focused apparel and everyday style are blurring beautifully. The term known as "Athleisure/ Sportstyle" has become a trend and it isn't just about comfort; it signals a shift towards a lifestyle that prioritizes well-being and adaptability. For eg: A sleek pair of tights can take you from a morning Yoga class to a casual lunch with friends, while a stylish performance t-shirt can transition smoothly from a gym session to running or errands around town. Modern athleisure offers a sense of dynamism that resonates with the fast-paced, multifaceted lives we lead."

Asserting that numbers don’t lie and that athleisure is a lasting trend, he pointed out, “According to the grand view research, the global athleisure market surged to $304 billion in 2020, and it's projected to reach $478 billion by 2027. This impressive growth showcases the desire for clothing that supports both active pursuits and the multifaceted nature of modern living. The rise of athleisure reflects a fundamental shift in how we approach our wardrobes. Consumers crave clothing that empowers them to move freely, express themselves confidently and tackle diverse activities from the gym to the office to social gatherings without sacrificing style or performance.”

He concluded, “It's an exciting time for brands to innovate in this space pushing the boundaries of functionality and aesthetics. It's no longer a question of sacrificing fashion for function instead, it's about finding harmony in the convergence of the two, creating a wardrobe that effortlessly supports the dynamic lifestyles. Every moment is an opportunity to showcase strength and sophistication, where the lines between fitness and fashion blur beautifully, and let energy shine through every stitch.”

In essence, athleisure wear isn't just about what you wear; it's about how it makes you feel. It's about embracing a lifestyle that celebrates movement, self-expression, and confidence. Blending comfort and style, it adapts effortlessly to the demands of your day, ensuring you look and feel your best no matter where you are.