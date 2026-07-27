Monsoon skin and hair care guide: Dermatologist-approved tips to beat humidity, breakouts, and hair fall

The arrival of the monsoon brings much-needed relief from scorching summer heat and soaring temperatures. Still, the increase in humidity also introduces a new set of skin and hair concerns. Oily skin, clogged pores, acne breakouts, fungal infections, frizzy hair, and seasonal hair fall become common complaints during this time.

Monsoon skin and hair care tips by experts (AI Generated)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Fortunately, a few thoughtful changes to your skincare and haircare routine can help you enjoy the rainy season without compromising your beauty goals. Dermatologists suggest that instead of following elaborate routines, it is more effective to simplify your regimen and focus on ingredients that work well in humid weather.

Dermatologist Dr Priyanka Keshav, VLCC Group, tells HT Shop Now, “Increased humidity creates an occlusive environment, where sweat and sebum, which is the skin's natural oil, and environmental pollutants remain on the skin for longer. This can lead to follicular occlusion, or blocked pores, but it can also weaken the stratum corneum, the skin's protective outer barrier. Once this barrier is compromised, the skin becomes more vulnerable to irritation, redness and transepidermal water loss, a process where moisture escapes from the skin despite the humid weather. Ironically, this often triggers even greater oil production”.

She also mentions, “What is concerning is the growing tendency to treat skincare as a trend rather than a science. Similar-looking concerns such as acne, pigmentation and sensitivity are often driven by completely different biological processes. Following routines designed for someone else's skin frequently results in barrier damage, persistent inflammation and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, the dark marks left behind after acne or irritation”.

Essential monsoon tips for you

Here are some tips to take care of your skin and hair during monsoon:

Monsoon skincare

Choose lightweight yet hydrating skincare

One of the biggest misconceptions during monsoon is that oily skin doesn't require a moisturiser. However, experts say dehydration can actually trigger excess oil production.

Dr Chetna Chhabra, Clinical Lead at Clinikally, explains to HT Shop Now, "It's essential to use genuinely non-comedogenic formulas that avoid ingredients known to trigger pore occlusion. Replace heavy creams with a lightweight, gel-based moisturiser that absorbs quickly."

She further explains certain ingredients that are must-haves for your skin during the monsoon season. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid help maintain hydration without leaving the skin greasy, while niacinamide (Vitamin B3) controls excess sebum, minimises enlarged pores, and calms irritation. If you're prone to acne, salicylic acid can help unclog pores by dissolving excess oil and dead skin cells. Meanwhile, vitamin C acts as an antioxidant that brightens dull skin and protects against environmental damage caused by pollution and UV exposure.

Avoid overwashing your face

Humidity often makes skin feel sticky, encouraging many people to wash their face multiple times a day. However, this can do more harm than good.

Dr Jenovia Daun Jung, Co-Founder and Head of R&D at KorinMi, a Korean skincare brand, says, "When humidity levels spike, our skin produces excess sebum to cope. Washing your face three or four times a day with harsh, stripping foaming cleansers actually backfires. It sends a panic signal to your sebaceous glands to produce even more oil."

Instead, she recommends switching to a gentle, low-pH cleanser that removes sweat, pollution, and excess oil while preserving the skin's natural moisture barrier.

Never skip sunscreen even on cloudy days

Many people assume sunscreen isn't necessary during monsoon because the sun isn't visible. Dermatologists strongly disagree.

According to Dr Chhabra, “UVA rays easily penetrate clouds and windows, contributing to premature ageing, pigmentation, and dullness. She advises using a lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning”.

Dr Jenovia Daun Jung also points out that thick sunscreens may pill when mixed with sweat. “During the rainy season, opt for lightweight, hybrid gel sunscreens or fluid chemical sunscreens that absorb instantly. Skipping sunscreen because it's cloudy is the easiest way to trigger post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation”, she says.

Keep skin clean and dry

Monsoon creates the perfect environment for fungal and bacterial infections. If you're caught in the rain, dry your skin thoroughly—especially around the neck, underarms, and other skin folds. Changing out of damp clothes promptly can significantly reduce the risk of infections and rashes.

Ditch heavy creams for water-gels (Even if you feel oily)

As per Dr Jung, "One of the biggest monsoon myths is that greasy skin doesn't need moisturiser. Humidity draws water out of your skin, leaving it dehydrated on a deeper level. To compensate, the skin produces excess oil. The solution isn't to skip moisturiser, but to swap heavy occlusive creams for lightweight, water-binding gels containing ingredients like Centella Asiatica (Cica), Beta-Glucan, or Panthenol. This hydrates the skin without trapping sweat in your pores."

Monsoon hair care

Fight frizz with the right haircare routine

Humidity causes hair shafts to absorb moisture from the air, leading to frizz and loss of manageability. Rather than applying heavy oils overnight, dermatologists recommend a lighter approach.

Dr Chhabra advises pre-wash oiling and applying lightweight oils such as argan, almond, or jojoba oil to the lengths and ends of the hair for about 30 to 60 minutes before shampooing. This creates a protective barrier without clogging the scalp.

She also recommends using sulfate-free or anti-frizz shampoos, massaging only the scalp while allowing the shampoo to rinse through the lengths. Conditioner should be applied only from the mid-lengths to the ends.

Contrary to popular belief, completely air-drying hair during monsoon may not always be the best option. Blow-drying on a low-heat setting can help prevent prolonged dampness that often leads to frizz and scalp issues. Sleeping with wet hair should also be avoided, as it weakens hair strands and encourages microbial growth.

Protective hairstyles such as braids and buns can further minimise exposure to moisture in the air.

Prevent seasonal hair fall

Seasonal hair fall is another common concern during the rainy season. Constant humidity, sweating, pollution, and fungal growth can weaken hair roots and increase shedding.

Celebrity Dermatologist, Cosmetologist, Trichologist, Dr Bindu Sthalekar, Founder of Skin Smart Solutions, says, "Monsoon humidity often leaves the scalp damp for longer, weakening hair roots and making strands more prone to breakage and shedding."

She recommends a weekly warm oil massage using lightweight oils like argan or jojoba, followed by cleansing with a gentle sulfate-free shampoo.

For individuals experiencing significant seasonal hair loss, Dr Sthalekar adds, "PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy uses your own growth factors to stimulate hair follicles, improve density, and strengthen roots from within. Consistency, both in home care and professional treatments, can go a long way in reducing seasonal hair fall."

Nourish your skin and hair from within

Healthy skin and hair aren't just the result of topical products.

Dr Chhabra emphasises that overall wellness plays a vital role during monsoon. She recommends staying hydrated despite reduced thirst, limiting fried and oily foods that may trigger breakouts, and incorporating ingredients like ginger, tulsi, and probiotics into your daily diet to support gut health and overall immunity.

To sum up, monsoon beauty care doesn't require an overloaded routine; it simply calls for smarter choices. Lightweight skincare, regular cleansing, effective sun protection, targeted hydration, gentle haircare, and a nutrient-rich diet can help keep your skin healthy and your hair manageable despite the challenges of humidity. With dermatologist-approved habits and the right ingredients, you can enjoy the rainy season while maintaining glowing skin and strong, frizz-free hair.

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(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)