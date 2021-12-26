Mouni Roy dazzles like a superstar in gold backless mini dress for Christmas bash

Actor Mouni Roy celebrated Christmas at ace choreographer Remo D'Souza and Lizelle D'Souza's home in Mumbai on December 25. The star celebrated the joyous occasion with her close friends and later took to Instagram to share her party look from the intimate bash. She slipped into a shimmering gold dress for the Christmas party and dazzled like a superstar.

Mouni posted the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Merry Merry and happy happy holidays." The Brahmastra actor posed while sitting on the floor in front of a decorated Christmas tree for the clicks. The 36-year-old looked ultra-glamorous in the backless dress she wore in them. Take a look at her post:

Mouni's dress features a plunging bare back, a raised halter neckline with cowl drape on the front, and shimmering gold sequins decorated all over the ensemble. The fitted silhouette and the mini length of the ensemble accentuated the star's statuesque frame.

Mouni teamed the mini length dress with matching strappy gold peep-toe pumps. She ditched all accessories with the mini outfit, allowing the dress to be the star of the look. In the end, centre-parted open locks, glossy lip shade, her signature smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks and dewy make-up rounded up the glam picks.

If you wish to take tips from Mouni's Christmas look for attending a New Year's Eve bash, you can keep it simple like the star. The dress is a great party look that will make a head-turning statement wherever you go.

Recently, Mouni shared another embellished look of herself from a photoshoot and made an undeniably glam statement. She wore a pantsuit in shimmery blue shade adorned with silver diamantes. A matching bralette and sleeked-back wet hairdo rounded up the look.

See it here:

Meanwhile, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Backed by Karan Johar, it also features Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

