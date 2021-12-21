Mouni Roy's beige off-shoulder midi makes neutrals look oh-so-hot this Christmas

Laying fashion inspiration for those wanting to look smoking hot with minimal efforts, actor Mouni Roy nailed a fuss-free approach as she stunned in a body-hugging beige midi dress and set the Internet on fire for all the right reasons while making us fall in love with neutrals this season. Welcoming the Christmas vibe in a sultry beige off-shoulder dress, Mouni gave us all the encouragement to elevate our winter wardrobe with a midi dress in minimalist style.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared a slew of pictures that showed her acing the sartorial game like never before. The pictures featured her donning a crepe beige of-shoulder bodycon midi dress that ended just below her knees.

For a cosy feel, it was layered with a matching beige full sleeves long shrug that too sported a crepe look. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Mouni completed her attire with a pair of bling flat footwear.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Seated in a garden, Mouni struck sensuous poses for the camera and set the Internet on fire.

She captioned the pictures, “It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas’ (sic)” and punctuated it with a Santa Claus and a Christmas Tree emojis. Needless to say, the pictures instantly went viral and broke the Internet.

Laying fashion inspiration for those wanting to look smoking hot with minimal efforts, actor Mouni Roy nailed a fuss-free approach as she stunned in a body-hugging beige midi dress and set the Internet on fire for all the right reasons while making us fall in love with neutrals this season. Welcoming the Christmas vibe in a sultry beige off-shoulder dress, Mouni gave us all the encouragement to elevate our winter wardrobe with a midi dress in minimalist style.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared a slew of pictures that showed her acing the sartorial game like never before. The pictures featured her donning a crepe beige of-shoulder bodycon midi dress that ended just below her knees.

For a cosy feel, it was layered with a matching beige full sleeves long shrug that too sported a crepe look. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Mouni completed her attire with a pair of bling flat footwear.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Seated in a garden, Mouni struck sensuous poses for the camera and set the Internet on fire.

She captioned the pictures, “It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas’ (sic)” and punctuated it with a Santa Claus and a Christmas Tree emojis. Needless to say, the pictures instantly went viral and broke the Internet.

|#+|

If you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising a fashionable look, opt for muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette, and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.