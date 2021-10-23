Mouni Roy, in a 82K embellished dress, raises hotness quotient

Mouni Roy’s pictures are a treat for sore eyes. The actor is an absolute fashionista, and when not playing characters for the big screen, Mouni is usually spotted posing pretty in fashion photoshoots. Snippets of the photoshoots often make their way on her Instagram profile and treat her fans.

Mouni’s Instagram profile is replete with her fashionable pictures. Every now and then, Mouni shares a fresh glimpse of her look of the day and it puts fashion police on immediate alert. The actor always puts her sartorial foot forward when it comes to fashion.

On Saturday, Mouni made our weekend better with a set of pictures from her recent fashion photoshoot and since then, we have been drooling. For the photoshoot, Mouni went all sexy in a shimmery handcrafted dress.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy dazzles in red and golden Banarasi saree

Mouni played muse to fashion designer Rocky Star and chose a stunning ensemble from his wardrobe. Mouni opted for a bead and crystal handcrafted short dress and oozed hotness in it. The black dress is studded with golden beads and crystals throughout, giving it a shimmery vibe.

The midriff-baring dress hugged Mouni’s body perfectly and showed off her curves. Mouni accompanied her pictures with these words – “The night whistled with promise, with music, with romance, with magic.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Within minutes, Mouni Roy’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. But the best comment came from Mouni’s colleague from the film industry, Varun Dhawan. Varun dropped in to comment, “Fire.”

The dress is attributed to the fashion designer Rocky Star who is famously known for his luxury designs on attires. The dress adorned by Mouni is priced at a whopping ₹81, 390 in the designer’s official website. The dress adorned by Mouni is priced at a whopping ₹81, 390 in the designer’s official website.(https://www.rockystarworld.com/)

Within minutes, Mouni Roy’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. But the best comment came from Mouni’s colleague from the film industry, Varun Dhawan. Varun dropped in to comment, “Fire.”

The dress is attributed to the fashion designer Rocky Star who is famously known for his luxury designs on attires. The dress adorned by Mouni is priced at a whopping ₹81, 390 in the designer’s official website.|#+|

Assisted by makeup artist Tanuja Dabir and hairstylist Shaan, Mouni chose to wear her long tresses open around her shoulders in wavy curls. She opted for a gold makeup look to complement her attire. In gold eyeshadow, kohl eyes, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mouni was ready to sizzle.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.