Mouni Roy is sensational in leather bralette and thigh-slit skirt in BTS video from shoot
fashion

Mouni Roy is sensational in leather bralette and thigh-slit skirt in BTS video from shoot

Mouni Roy looks sensational in an all-black faux leather bralette and bodycon skirt featuring a thigh-baring slit for a photoshoot. She shared a BTS video from the shoot set on Instagram.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Mouni Roy is sensational in leather bralette and thigh-slit skirt in BTS video from shoot(Instagram/@imouniroy)

When it comes to standout sartorial choices, bralettes and skirts have always been the ultimate head-turners. And no one understands it better than Bollywood actor Mouni Roy. The star recently starred in a photoshoot for which she slipped into a sensational bralette and skirt set.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, August 28, Mouni posted a BTS (behind the scenes) video of her shoot with fans and set the internet on fire with her voguish attire. She chose a bralette and skirt set teamed with an oversized blazer.

Sharing the video, Mouni simply captioned it, "#BTS." In the clip, she struck some fierce poses for the camera, adding an extra edge to her already stunning ensemble at a scenic location.

Watch the video here:

Flaunting her toned midriff, Mouni chose an embellished faux leather black bralette adorned with belted straps and a plunging neckline for the shoot.

The Gold actor teamed the top with a high waist black skirt featuring a risqué thigh-baring slit. The calf-length bottom featured a bodycon silhouette that accentuated Mouni's curves.

Mouni draped a turquoise blue oversized notch lapel blazer over her ensemble. The double-breasted jacket had long sleeves and a tailored fit.

Mouni Roy in a leather bralette and thigh-slit skirt.

To complete the look, Mouni chose embellished black-silver pumps and middle-parted open tresses. She did not wear any accessories with the attire.

Bold eye-makeup featuring kohl-lined eyes and smoky eye shadow elevated the fierceness of Mouni's photoshoot look. Blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, and sharp contour rounded off her glam.

Recently, Mouni left netizens stunned with another look in an off-shoulder bralette and long skirt. She chose a coordinated teal green top with a long skirt in dual shades of off-white and teal green.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.

mouni roy
