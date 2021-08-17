Mouni Roy raises temperatures in hot pink bikini at Maldives, deletes viral pics

Treating fans and the fashion police alike with her sizzling beachwear pictures from Maldives, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has taken the bar of swimwear fashion a notch higher and this Tuesday was no different as it provided instant virtual getaway from the Covid-19 restrictions and the busy city life. Setting the mercury soaring across the Internet, Mouni recently dropped a smoking hot look in a pink bikini as she struck sultry poses on the white sand beach but deleted them shortly while fashionistas were taking fashion cues to update their summer wardrobe.

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni sent morning greetings from the island nation and the pictures went instantly viral. The pictures featured the diva rocking an hourglass figure while donning a bright pink bikini which came with leafy prints all over in blue, yellow and fuchsia pink colours and a V-cut in the centre to add to the oomph factor.

Dressed to kill for a shoot, Mouni left her silky tresses open down her back and amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Mouni captioned the pictures, “Remnants of a hot summer day (sic)” and fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section. However, Mouni deleted the pictures that had taken the Internet by storm but not before several fan pages of the actor shared them on their respective Instagram handles.

From underwater hotels to over-water private bungalows, the Maldives hosts travellers in nothing short of a paradise and is mostly isolated which attracts travellers looking for some peace away from the hustle bustle of metropolitan life. Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas.

Be it the picture-perfect private villas extending to alabaster white sand beaches and the swings suspended over turquoise blue waters that overlook sunsets dipping into the horizon, everything about the Maldives pulls at our heart strings and Mouni Roy’s pictures from there are nothing short of a visual treat. Giving us serious travel FOMO as we tackle work from home, the Brahmastra actor’s tropical getaway for a shoot makes us wish for a similar exotic escapism.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter