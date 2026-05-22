Mouni Roy makes a bold statement at Pre-amfAR event in Cannes 2026, wears sculptural black and gold look

The French Riviera continues to serve as a high-fashion playground for Indian celebs, and Mouni Roy is ensuring her presence is felt. At the recent Pre-amfAR event during the 79th Cannes Film Festival, the actor turned heads in a look that blended classic Hollywood sophistication with modern, avant-garde textures. Also read | Mouni Roy shines bright like a diamond at Cannes 2026, steals spotlight in extravagant Chopard jewels and sheer gown

Mouni Roy's radiant noir look

At the Pre-amfAR event, Mouni Roy captivated in a strapless black look. (Instagram/ Chopard)

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For the star-studded evening, Mouni opted for a striking strapless ensemble that featured a dramatic contrast between its bodice and skirt. The top half of the ensemble was a sleek, midnight black velvet bodice that sculpted her silhouette.

However, the showstopper element was the lower half – starting from the waist, the outfit exploded into a cascading texture of gold-leaf-inspired scales. The metallic, petal-like embellishments gave the appearance of a shimmering mermaid tail.

Mouni carried a classic quilted clutch in black to keep the focus on the intricate gold work of her dress. Her jewellery remained understated but impactful, featuring statement drop earrings and a matching ring. Her beauty look for the night leaned into Riviera Chic featuring her signature soft smoky eyes, a contoured glow, and her hair styled in effortless waves.

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{{^usCountry}} Mouni Roy’s Cannes 2026 journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mouni Roy’s Cannes 2026 journey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This isn't Mouni's only win this year. The actor has been on a fashion marathon at Cannes 2026, showcasing a versatile range of looks that celebrate both international couture and her Indian roots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn't Mouni's only win this year. The actor has been on a fashion marathon at Cannes 2026, showcasing a versatile range of looks that celebrate both international couture and her Indian roots. {{/usCountry}}

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She kicked off her appearance with a sharp, cinematic look on day one, sporting a black halter-neck mini dress paired with patterned sheer stockings and an oversized trench coat — an ensemble that echoed the mood of her upcoming international film Bombay Stories.

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This sleek, monochrome aesthetic quickly gave way to a heartfelt tribute to Indian heritage during her film’s Cannes event. For this milestone, Mouni donned a breathtaking backless gown from The House of Patola, which. The vibrant fusion of traditional craftsmanship with a modern, form-fitting silhouette was a desi royalty moment on the global stage.

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As the festival progressed, Mouni leaned into classic Hollywood luxury for the main red carpet event. She mesmerised in a custom Caroline’s Couture gown — a strapless, sheer dress adorned with a delicate lattice of shimmering crystals that appeared woven onto her skin. To elevate the sparkle, she paired the dress with a massive Chopard diamond floral necklace, balancing the heavy jewels with a clean, slicked-back bun.

Her journey culminated in the striking gold-leaf black look seen at the Pre-amfAR event, rounding off a Cannes 2026 wardrobe that celebrated both the artisanal depth of India and the sophisticated allure of the French Riviera.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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